Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks chic white one-piece for NYC’s streets

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne has been busy after retiring from gymnastics following her fifth and final year with the LSU Tigers. Dunne has been busy making the most of her NIL commitments since her retirement.
She featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine this year and has been making rounds on the internet for her viral catwalk in Miami. She's also supporting the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher by making regular appearances at his games.
On Thursday, Dunne hit the streets of SoHo, New York and posted stories on social media. She rocked a white one-piece mini dress, complementing her blonde hair with a white Chanel handbag slung over her shoulder.
Moments later, she shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from what appears to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot prep area. She tagged the location as SoHo, New York, and scribbled “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" in the story.
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne named in TIME's Top 100 digital creators
On Wednesday, Olivia Dunne earned the honor of being among the world’s most influential digital voices. TIME magazine named her in its inaugural TIME100 Creators 2025 list. She was placed among the elite “Titans” of the online world.
Dunne was placed among the likes of Alix Earle, Khaby Lame, Mr. Beast, Sean Evans and others. She posted an Instagram story, where she expressed that she was "honored and humbled" by the accolade.
In another story shared, she wrote:
“Thank you @time for featuring me as a ‘titan’ in the top 100 creators list … alongside some of the greatest! humbled and honored.”
While she continues to make strides in her professional career, Pirates ace Paul Skenes made a splash by earning a selection for the All-Star game on July 15 in Atlanta. He's pitching to a 1.94 ERA this season and has gone 4-7 in his starts.