  • Olivia Dunne reacts as sister Julz poses in shimmery purple fit and drops playful remark about their VMAs appearance together

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 09, 2025 16:06 GMT
Olivia Dunne and her sister Julz (Image via; @julzdunne on IG)
Olivia Dunne shared her reaction as her sister, Julz, shared glimpses from the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. The event took place on September 7 at the UBS Arena in New York.

It was a star-studded affair with numerous music artists, including Sabrina Carpenter, attending the event on Sunday. Notably, the former LSU gymnast, Dunne, was also one of the major attendees of the event, and her sister, Julz, accompanied her to this musical award show.

Following the show, Julz shared some glimpses from their time at the event on her Instagram handle. In the post, Dunne can be seen in a black outfit, while Julz was seen in an all-purple outfit. Julz's post also featured glimpses from Ariana Grande and rock band Aerosmith's live performance. Dunne's sister remarked in her caption:

"Get in, losers, we’re going to the VMAs"
Dunne reacted to the post and dropped a one-word message to her sister's glimpses from the VMAs. The former LSU gymnast wrote:

"Yupppppp"
Dunne&#039;s comment on Julz&#039;s post (Image via: @julzdunne on IG)
Notably, Olivia Dunne herself received several compliments from other athletes for her looks at the event. American union rugby player Ilona Maher and Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray are some of the names who expressed their love for Dunne's looks at the event.

"I get really bad backlash"- Olivia Dunne opens up about sharing negative content on social media

Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)
Olivia Dunne recently shed light on her thoughts behind posting negative content on social media. Speaking in an interview, Dunne said that she refrains from posting such content because she feels it's out of her domain.

Additionally, Dunne also remarked that she faces a lot of trolling and backlash whenever she posts such content on her social media handles. She said (via What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, 43:25 onwards):

"I usually don't share negative content, like that's not my avenue. I know some people do that and they share more vulerable staff, which I am learning. I did share a vulnerable moment about people coming to the airport and stalking me down for autographs, and at every single airport, I would go to these people waiting for me and that was like a vulnerable thing for me because every time I try to be vulnerable online, I get really bad backlash."

Further in the conversation, Olivia Dunne remarked that the airport incident she posted about earlier this year was a necessary one for her because the fans were crossing the boundary.

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

