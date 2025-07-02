Olivia Dunne rocks casual outfit at her boyfriend Paul Skenes' MLB game

Olivia Dunne donned a casual outfit during a Pirates game to support her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Dunne has become a regular in the MLB games since retiring from gymnastics.

Olivia Dunne competed with the LSU Tigers from 2020-2021, competing in the uneven bars in every regular-season meet in her freshman year. She contributed uneven bars and floor scores in the NCAA semifinals in 2021 and 2022 but was sidelined for most of the 2022-2023 season due to a string of injuries. In the following season, she matched her career-high on floor exercise and helped her team win the SEC Championship title.

She also cheered on her teammates as LSU lifted its first NCAA title in the 2024 edition. In 2024-25, she utilized her fifth year of eligibility, but the end of her career was marred by an avulsion fracture. Announcing her retirement on April 17, 2025, Olivia Dunne now fully invests her time in brand campaigns, social media, and supporting her boyfriend.

In her recent Instagram story, she embraced the Pirates vibe in a black top and blue denim, seated on the stands at a Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Olivia Dunne at the Pirates' game; Instagram - @livvydunne

The LSU alum recently posted mirror selfies in a white crop top and tagged the location as Pittsburgh in her story, confirming her stay close to Skenes. Dunne also attended LSU's baseball matches at the College World Series with her partner, expressing how unusual it was to sit beside him and not watch him.

Olivia Dunne opened up about how her perfect relationship with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes

Dunne at the 2024 LSU - (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne was in attendance at the 2025 Fanatics Fest, sharing the stage with fellow athletes and iconic personalities, Jordan Chiles and Kelley O'Hara. In conversation with People at the event, she explained how she and Skenes pull off a perfect relationship by letting each other be themselves and giving liberty in every way possible.

"We don't restrict each other from doing things. I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything. But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize," she continued. "So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road."

Now that she is away from her sport, she makes an effort to be present at Skenes' MLB games.

"I'm trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he's always on the go. He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind."

Dunne also shared space with fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles as both became cover girls of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

