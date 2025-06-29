WATCH: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals recipe to make their favorite type of bread

Paul Skenes' girlfriend and former LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne is known for many things, but not for her culinary skills. However, she showed that she can bake and prepare one of Skenes' favorite dishes in a social media post.
On Saturday, Dunne uploaded a TikTok where she shared that Skenes likes chocolate chip banana bread. She shared the recipe with her fans.
"If there's one thing Paul and I love, it's chocolate chip banana bread," Dunne said. "Literally nobody asked, but I'm going to show you how I make mine.
"Mash three ripe bananas. Add in some butter, baking soda, and a pinch of salt. I like to use brown sugar, an egg, vanilla extract, flour, and today I'm going to add chocolate chips. I'm going to oil up the pan and put it in the oven."
The video then cuts to Dunne demonstrating her step-by-step baking technique of preparing a chocolate chip banana bread.
Olivia Dunne shares one beautiful thing in her relationship with Paul Skenes
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes first met on the campus of LSU. They have been dating for over two years now. A lot has changed between now and then, but their relationship has remained solid.
Dunne, talked to People at the Fanatics Fest in New York City last week, answering how she manages to support her boyfriend, an MLB pitcher, despite her compact schedule.
"I'm trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he's always on the go," she said. "He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind."
A few months ago, Dunne completed her fifth and final season with the Tigers. After helping the program win the College World Series in 2023, Skenes moved on to the MLB after the Pittsburgh Pirates picked him in the 2023 MLB draft.