Olivia Dunne rocks yellow swimsuit with matching accessories while enjoying summer in Malibu

Olivia Dunne rocked in a yellow swimsuit with matching accessories during her summer retreat in California. The former LSU gymnast had previously made a visit to Los Angeles with her sister cum manager Julz Dunne.
Dunne uploaded glimpses of her beach retreat to Malibu on her Instagram profile. The 22-year-old gymnast turned influencer wore a yellow swimsuit with matching accessories, including a bright yellow smartphone cover.
Dunne previously made a visit to Los Angeles with sister Julz Dunne. The former LSU gymnast shared glimpses of the journey and captioned the Instagram story as,
"Summer vibes"
The two sisters later visited an Italian restaurant where they indulged in playful banter over the 'cost of drinks. Julz Dunne captioned her Instagram story as,
"Paying the dirty martini tax to @livvydunne"
Olivia Dunne was last spotted at the MLB All-Star weekend with her boyfriend Paul Skenes. For the unversed, Paul Skenes is a pitcher who represents the Pittsburgh Pirates at the Major League Baseball, having previously represented his alma mater, the LSU Tigers in collegiate baseball.
Olivia Dunne opens up on missed partnership opportunities during her collegiate gymnastics career
Olivia Dunne previously opened up about her collegiate gymnastics career, including some opportunities that she unfortunately missed out on. In her conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the former LSU gymnast remarked,
"I think that taking every opportunity and seizing it and doing it to the best of my abilities because that's just been in my nature because of gymnastics and being a perfectionist. Saying 'yes' to as many things that feel right to me and being really good at it is what I want to do." (via people.com)
The gymnast went on to add,
"I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics. My life has revolved around gymnastics."
Olivia Dunne had announced her retirement from collegiate gymnastics in April 2025, following the debacle faced by the LSU Tigers at the National semifinals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The former LSU gymnast turned up for the photoshoot of the SI Swimsuit edition, marking her third collaboration in a row.