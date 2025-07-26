Olivia Dunne rocks yellow swimsuit with matching accessories while enjoying summer in Malibu

Olivia Dunne rocked in a yellow swimsuit with matching accessories during her summer retreat in California. The former LSU gymnast had previously made a visit to Los Angeles with her sister cum manager Julz Dunne.

Ad

Dunne uploaded glimpses of her beach retreat to Malibu on her Instagram profile. The 22-year-old gymnast turned influencer wore a yellow swimsuit with matching accessories, including a bright yellow smartphone cover.

Screengrabs of Olivia Dunne's trip to Malibu beaches in California [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Dunne previously made a visit to Los Angeles with sister Julz Dunne. The former LSU gymnast shared glimpses of the journey and captioned the Instagram story as,

Ad

Trending

"Summer vibes"

The two sisters later visited an Italian restaurant where they indulged in playful banter over the 'cost of drinks. Julz Dunne captioned her Instagram story as,

"Paying the dirty martini tax to @livvydunne"

Olivia Dunne was last spotted at the MLB All-Star weekend with her boyfriend Paul Skenes. For the unversed, Paul Skenes is a pitcher who represents the Pittsburgh Pirates at the Major League Baseball, having previously represented his alma mater, the LSU Tigers in collegiate baseball.

Ad

Olivia Dunne opens up on missed partnership opportunities during her collegiate gymnastics career

Olivia Dunne talks about her collegiate gymnastics career, including missed opportunities [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne previously opened up about her collegiate gymnastics career, including some opportunities that she unfortunately missed out on. In her conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the former LSU gymnast remarked,

Ad

"I think that taking every opportunity and seizing it and doing it to the best of my abilities because that's just been in my nature because of gymnastics and being a perfectionist. Saying 'yes' to as many things that feel right to me and being really good at it is what I want to do." (via people.com)

Ad

The gymnast went on to add,

"I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics. My life has revolved around gymnastics."

Olivia Dunne had announced her retirement from collegiate gymnastics in April 2025, following the debacle faced by the LSU Tigers at the National semifinals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The former LSU gymnast turned up for the photoshoot of the SI Swimsuit edition, marking her third collaboration in a row.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More