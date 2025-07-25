Olivia Dunne teases her new project in California after joint appearance with boyfriend Paul Skenes at the MLB All Star weekend

Olivia Dunne recently teased her upcoming project in Los Angeles, California. The gymnast announced her retirement from the sport following the 2025 NCAA Championships.

From attending high-profile events, brand collaborations, and conferences as a special guest, Dunne has been navigating a tight schedule post-retirement. The former LSU Tigers gymnast was recently seen making an appearance at the MLB All-Star Game with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. She also attended the Time 100 launch party after making it onto the 2025 TIME 100 Creators List.

She was also invited as a guest speaker at the Athlete Con event with her sister. She guided college athletes on building their own brand and how to maximize their NIL opportunities. Dunne is forging multiple partnerships and brands due to the brand she established during her time at LSU. She was one of the highest-paid college athletes.

The former LSU gymnast recently shared a stunning selfie while in California and announced a new collaboration without revealing much.

"Just finished such a cool project AH!"

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Olivia Dunne's most remarkable success with the LSU squad was the team's first NCAA Championship title that they won during the 2024 season.

Olivia Dunne opens up on missed partnership opportunities during her collegiate gymnastics career

Olivia Dunne during the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne recently reflected on her collegiate gymnastics career, highlighting moments when she was unable to take up every opportunity she wanted to, due to an intense training schedule. However, since her retirement from the sport, Dunne now has the liberty to accept everything she couldn't before.

"I think that taking every opportunity and seizing it and doing it to the best of my abilities because that's just been in my nature because of gymnastics and being a perfectionist," she said. "Saying 'yes' to as many things that feel right to me and being really good at it is what I want to do." (via people.com)

"I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics. My life has revolved around gymnastics," she added.

Dunne also appeared for SI Swimsuit's runway this year, marking her third time collaborating with the brand.

