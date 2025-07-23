  • home icon
"Summer vibes" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne and sister Julz enjoy colorful LA heat in styled denim look

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 23, 2025 02:50 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne and sister Julz enjoy colorful LA heat in styled denim look - Source: Imagn

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is enjoying her time in Los Angeles while the Pittsburgh Pirates ace continues dealing from the mound following his stellar rookie year.

With Paul Skenes busy with his pitching duties for the Pirates, Olivia Dunne took the colorful Los Angeles streets with her sister Julz Dunne. Olivia shared an Instagram story to capture their LA endeavors with the Dunne sisters rocking denim.

"Summer vibes," Olivia captioned her Instagram story.
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Olivia and Julz are known for their back-and-forth on social media. Julz made a tongue-in-cheek comment on the former LSU gymnast's Instagram post recapping her MLB All-Star festivities.

One of the pictures featured Paul Skenes going down on his knees to help Olivia Dunne with her heels. Julz made a funny remark to Skenes' gesture at the MLB All-Star Game red carpet, writing:

"@paulskenes make sure you do bunny ears and double knot it."

Julz also accompanied her sister to the All-Star game at Truist Park in Atlanta last week. She was seen seated in the stands, rocking Paul Skenes' No. 30 jersey as the reigning NL Rookie of the Year started his second consecutive All-Star Game.

"Pitching fits," Julz captioned her Instagram post.
Olivia Dunne reveals what landed her on Sports Illustrated

While Olivia Dunne called time on her gymnastics career earlier this year, the former LSU star achieved a major milestone this year as she made the cover of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

This was her third consecutive appearance on the SI Swimsuit issue, and the former gymnast shared how her journey started in a conversation with Stephanie McMahon on the "What's her story" podcast.

"So I got offered to be in Sports Illustrated — it all started because of a hit piece The New York Times wrote about me,” Dunne said. "So they came to our gymnastics facility at LSU, took pictures of me. They said, ‘Wear your team-issued attire, put on a leotard,’ and they took a picture of me standing in front of the beam, like any gymnast would, and then they blew it up on the screen and put the headline, ‘Sex Sells.'
Dunne shared an Instagram story at the time, with a jab at the publication. While her response received support from fans, it also earned her a call from Sports Illustrated.

“… And then people loved that. They were like, ‘This is so great,’ because no, it’s not too much. You’re in your team-issued attire, which is a leotard for gymnasts. I can’t control that…. So it was just ridiculous. There was a lot of positive feedback from that.
"So, Sports Illustrated reached out to my agent. I was so excited about that. That was always a dream of mine. I mean, there’s some legends and some amazing athletes that have been in Sports Illustrated.”

Since her retirement from gymnastics, Olivia Dunne is making use of her time by supporting Paul Skenes at Pirates' games.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
