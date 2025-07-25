  • home icon
  Olivia Dunne's sister Julz takes playful shot at star gymnast in  banter over drinks

Olivia Dunne’s sister Julz takes playful shot at star gymnast in  banter over drinks

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Jul 25, 2025 06:10 GMT
Olivia Dunne and her sister Julz are inseparable both professionally and personally (Source: Imagn/Getty Images)
Olivia Dunne and her sister Julz are inseparable both professionally and personally (Source: Imagn/Getty Images)

Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne and her sister, Juliana, known as 'Julz' are known to be close to one another. The two social media personalities often share the online space with one another, showcasing their close sibling bond.

The sisters also often poke fun at each other. On Wednesday night, Juliana's followers caught a glimpse of that. On Instagram, Julz posted two stories of her fine dining night.

Julz went to Alba in Los Angeles, a restaurant specializing in providing an Italian experience to its customers. She enjoyed a martini while expressing that the cost of the olive brine over the martini was to be paid to her sister.

"Paying the dirty martini tax to @livvydunne," Julz wrote.
Juliana Dunne's Instagram Story (Source: Instagram @julzdunne)
Juliana Dunne's Instagram Story (Source: Instagram @julzdunne)

It's a common practice for many restaurants to charge extra for an additional piece of olive brine on their drinks. While the exact interpretation of her caption remains between the two sisters, it can be concluded that it was nothing but some fan banter.

Julz and Olivia Dunne practically grew up in the same environments. The former is older in age by almost 20 months with Julz being born in February 2001 and Olivia in 2002. When Livvy started to create her online presence, it was her sister who helped her create and subsequently manage the empire that she has. Julz is a paid employee in the small team that manages Olivia's daily chores.

Olivia Dunne and sister Julz's interactions light up Instagram

Olivia and Juliana are making the most of their summer in Los Angeles. Recently, the two posted pictures of them embracing 'summer vibes' in the streets of LA in front of graffiti walls.

Juliana and Olivia's Instagram stories from Los Angeles (Source: Instagram @julzdunne @livvydunne)
Juliana and Olivia's Instagram stories from Los Angeles (Source: Instagram @julzdunne @livvydunne)

During the All-Star Game festivities, Julz also playfully commented on Paul Skenes helping out his partner with her heels. The picture showed Skenes go down on his knees and help her with her shoes. As Olivia's big sister, Julz mentioned an important point for the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher to follow.

“@paulskenes make sure you do bunny ears and double knot it,” she wrote.
Juliana's caption on Livvy's post from the All-Star Game in Atlanta (Source: Instagram @livvydunne)
Juliana's caption on Livvy's post from the All-Star Game in Atlanta (Source: Instagram @livvydunne)

This back-and-forth banter between the two sisters is what their fans love to appreciate.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

