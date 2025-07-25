Olivia Dunne’s sister Julz takes playful shot at star gymnast in  banter over drinks

Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne and her sister, Juliana, known as 'Julz' are known to be close to one another. The two social media personalities often share the online space with one another, showcasing their close sibling bond.

The sisters also often poke fun at each other. On Wednesday night, Juliana's followers caught a glimpse of that. On Instagram, Julz posted two stories of her fine dining night.

Julz went to Alba in Los Angeles, a restaurant specializing in providing an Italian experience to its customers. She enjoyed a martini while expressing that the cost of the olive brine over the martini was to be paid to her sister.

"Paying the dirty martini tax to @livvydunne," Julz wrote.

Juliana Dunne's Instagram Story (Source: Instagram @julzdunne)

It's a common practice for many restaurants to charge extra for an additional piece of olive brine on their drinks. While the exact interpretation of her caption remains between the two sisters, it can be concluded that it was nothing but some fan banter.

Julz and Olivia Dunne practically grew up in the same environments. The former is older in age by almost 20 months with Julz being born in February 2001 and Olivia in 2002. When Livvy started to create her online presence, it was her sister who helped her create and subsequently manage the empire that she has. Julz is a paid employee in the small team that manages Olivia's daily chores.

Olivia Dunne and sister Julz's interactions light up Instagram

Olivia and Juliana are making the most of their summer in Los Angeles. Recently, the two posted pictures of them embracing 'summer vibes' in the streets of LA in front of graffiti walls.

Juliana and Olivia's Instagram stories from Los Angeles (Source: Instagram @julzdunne @livvydunne)

During the All-Star Game festivities, Julz also playfully commented on Paul Skenes helping out his partner with her heels. The picture showed Skenes go down on his knees and help her with her shoes. As Olivia's big sister, Julz mentioned an important point for the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher to follow.

“@paulskenes make sure you do bunny ears and double knot it,” she wrote.

Juliana's caption on Livvy's post from the All-Star Game in Atlanta (Source: Instagram @livvydunne)

This back-and-forth banter between the two sisters is what their fans love to appreciate.

