Olivia Dunne's blue bikini photo turns party bus decor amid latest outing with Lily Chee

Olivia Dunne recently enjoyed a party bus outing with actress Lily Chee. The former gymnast made the most of the trip and gave fans a glimpse of the decor for the bus, which featured a blue bikini picture of herself.Dunne is best known as an NCAA athlete and a social media influencer. The youngster competed for the LSU gymnastics team between 2020 and 2025 and was part of the Tigers squad that clinched the 2024 National Championship. During her days as a gymnast, the American found fame when she began sharing glimpses of her life as a student-athlete.While Olivia Dunne retired from gymnastics earlier this year, she continues to enjoy a strong social media presence. Most recently, the 22-year-old enjoyed a party bus outing with Lily Chee and gave fans a glimpse of her trip, showing how her blue bikini photo has turned into decor for the bus.Dunne and Chee have been close friends for some time now. The two social media stars have often shown off their bond, and Dunne called Chee her 'bestie' in a birthday wish last year.Olivia Dunne shares glimpses of her return to LSUAfter recurring injuries threatened her senior elite career, Olivia Dunne signed with Louisiana State University in 2019. She went on to compete for the team for the next five years, receiving an extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 Covid 19 pandemic cutting short her freshman season. In 2025, Dunne called time on her collegiate career after the Tigers failed to make it past the NCAA Championships semifinals.Recently, Dunne revisited her alma mater and shared glimpses of her return with fans.During her time in LSU, Dunne certainly made her mark, and reflecting on the legacy she want to leave behind, the American told Nola,"In my time here at LSU and with NIL I found that you're more than your sport. That's hopefully something people pick up and I can help them with. I hope in women's sports that there is always an opportunity to talk about issues bigger than just you. I had a platform to do that and I felt it was right. I feel I need to speak out on certain things, hence the tweet on the judging. I knew I had to speak out on women's sports, especially with the revenue model starting next (academic) year. Women's sports is in jeopardy and I don't think a lot of people know that."Since retiring from gymnastics earlier this year, Olivia Dunne has gone on to explore new adventures. The 22-year-old has tried her hand at modelling, gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit magazine and walking down several runways.