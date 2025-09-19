  • home icon
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares an adorable snap with Lily Chee on her birthday, showing a close embrace and a playful near-kiss gesture

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 19, 2025 23:54 GMT
All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca - Source: Getty
All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca - Source: Getty

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, along with being a talented gymnast, is a model and social media influencer by trade, boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 8 million on TikTok.

Through her social media activity, Dunne offers fans updates about her daily life and work projects, with posts often involving family and close friends.

On Friday, Dunne took to Instagram to wish actress and model Lily Chee the best, as she celebrated her 22nd birthday. Sharing a snap and video to her story, Dunne shed some light on the special bond she shares with Chee.

"bday baddie alert 🚨 @lilychee" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram story
Screenshots of Dunne&#039;s Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)
Screenshots of Dunne's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Just like Olivia Dunne, Lily Chee is also extremely popular on social media, with over a million followers each on both her Instagram and TikTok profiles. According to IMDb, Chee has also featured in a number of TV series, such as sitcom "The Other Two" and hugely popular series "Daredevil".

Olivia Dunne shows off championship ring on return to LSU

While growing up, Olivia Dunne was one of the most talented gymasnts in her high school class. Garnering a number of college offers as a result, she ultimately chose to commit to LSU.

In the five years that followed, Dunne enjoyed plenty of success in Baton Rouge. However, arguably her most most glorious moment came in 2024, as Dunne and the Lady Tigers won the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Champioship. After she said goodbye to LSU in 2025, Dunne decided to retire from gymnastics altogether.

The 22-year-old made a return to her former stomping ground on Saturday, September 13. She took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her trip back, sporting a gold-colored dress. The most eye-catching part of her outfit, however, was her championship ring.

"Unc back in the boot 💍" Dunne posted

Dunne also met Paul Skenes, who played for the LSU baseball team, on campus. Per sources, Olivia and Paul were first introduced by mutual friends. Bonding over their shared passion for sports, the pair quickly hit it off, and have been going strong ever since.

