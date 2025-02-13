Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes shares off-season dump with the gymnast feat. Super Bowl weekend

Olivia Dunne was the main highlight of her boyfriend Paul Skenes' off-season dump as the couple appeared in several events. Dunne and her boyfriend enjoyed the past weekend at the star-studded Super Bowl, where they saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dunne and MLB pitcher Paul Skenes' romance sparked after the former spotted him in the dugout. They have been dating for two years now, often making public appearances and vacationing in the off-season. As the Super Bowl weekend concluded a couple of days ago, Skenes uploaded a post to reflect on the enjoyable times he spent with his lady love.

Skenes shared a series of photos documenting his recent experiences with his girlfriend, Dunne. The carousel included images of the couple posing in front of a private jet, enjoying time with friends in New Orleans, attending the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl LIX party at Mardi Gras World, which featured a performance by Tucker Wetmore, and more.

Besides that, Olivia Dunne's boyfriend shared a frame with his fellow LSU alum, Will Hellmer, as the latter played the piano. Dunne and Skenes also spent time with the US Air Force fighters. The final two slides featured their dog, Roux, running on the beach during sunset and napping on the couch with a blanket on.

Skenes captioned his post:

"This past off-season was fun"

Dunne appreciated the photo carousel and commented:

"Impressive dump baby"

Olivia Dunne reacts to her boyfriend's photo dump; Instagram - @paulskenes

Olivia Dunne returned to her alma mater to utilize the final year of eligibility after LSU lifted its first National title at the 2024 NCAA Championships. In the first meet of 2025, the Tigers defeated Iowa State 197.300-194.100.

Dunne earned 9.825 on the balance beam and 9.875 on the floor to help her team achieve victory.

Olivia Dunne once shared how her social media has changed after Paul Skenes graced her life

In Picture: Dunne engaged with fans during a 2024 LSU meet - (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne boasts a massive social media following, with 5.3 million on Instagram and 8 million on TikTok. As one of the first NCAA athletes to capitalize on name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, she once earned $500,000 from a single post. While her gymnastics performances draw crowds, her follower count has continued to climb since she began dating Paul Skenes, the prominent American baseball pitcher.

In an interview with Glamour in November 2024, she shared that several MLB fans follow her for Skenes, expressing how the popularity of the sport helped her social media grow.

"My social media has changed a bit because my audience that follows me also loves Paul. I have a lot of people come up to me in person and people tell me how much they love Paul, and I'm like, ‘Me too!’ I feel like people just like to cheer him on with me, and my social media has definitely grown. The MLB is a really big community and it’s been fun.”

When Skenes won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year award, Olivia Dunne was present with him to celebrate the victory.

