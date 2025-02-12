Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes hilarious analogy on sister Julz' Super Bowl LIX experience

Paul Skenes, along with his girlfriend Olivia Dunne, traveled to New Orleans, Louisiana, to enjoy Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. The couple was joined by Julz Dunne, who was seen attending the Chiefs vs. Eagles game with her sister, Olivia.

On Tuesday, Julz shared some snapshots on Instagram, offering glimpses of their New Orleans trip.

“PIX from LIX,” she captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

The first image featured Julz in a black top and black jacket paired with red leather pants, with the background showcasing the crowd-packed Caesars Superdome.

Julz IG (Credits: Instagram/@ julzdunne)

Several other snapshots followed, including one featuring Olivia Dunne alongside her sister, Julz. The LSU gymnast took to the comments of her sister’s post and wrote:

“Some would say it was a lit crazy movie”

In the picture featuring both sisters, Olivia Dunne is seen wearing a red top paired with jeans, raising one hand upward, like Julz, with both smiling as the gridiron serves as the backdrop.

Other pictures feature Julz attending parties and events, wearing a netted top paired with a leather jacket while donning sunglasses. One snapshot captured her at Dom Dolla’s pre-Super Bowl DJ set event.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne surprised sister Julz with a luxurious early birthday gift

On Feb. 4, Julz Dunne celebrated her birthday with friends and family. She shared several pictures from her special day on Instagram, revealing her age through a caption that read:

“I ❤️ 24”

The images also included a picture of her birthday gift from her sister, Olivia Dunne, a brand-new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Julz shared her reaction to the early birthday gift by posting an image on Instagram along with a heartfelt message:

“No, I don’t think you guys understand. I have the best sister ever. Thank you for the early bday gift @livvydunne I love youuuuuuu.”

Julz IG (Credits: Instagram/@ julzdunne, @livvydunne)

Olivia also shared an image on her Instagram story about the gift with a message:

“Just a girl and her new jeep! Love u so much happy early bday! @julzdunne”

In the image, both sisters can be seen excitedly posing with the military green Jeep.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback