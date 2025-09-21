Olivia Dunne's former teammate Aleah Finnegan poses in all-white fit as she attends Ponds Skin Institute Gala

Olivia Dunne's former teammate Aleah Finnegan shared glimpses of her look from her recent event on Sunday. Dunne and Finnegan concluded their chapters with the LSU Tigers at the same time after the 2025 season.

The Philippines' gymnast achieved great success during her stint with the Tigers, both at an individual as well from a team level. As part of the team, Finnegan won the NCAA Gymnastics Championships last year and was also the individual champion in the floor exercises event during the competition. Notably, Finnegan was also the beam balance champion at the 2025 SEC Championships.

Several months after the LSU chapter came to a close for her, Dunne's former teammate, Finnegan, is amid preparations to represent her nation at the Southeast Asian Games, which are set to take place later this year. Amidst these preparations, Finnegan spared some time to attend the Ponds Skin Institute Gala event.

Dunne's former teammate shared a few pictures from this event on her Instagram stories, where Finnegan can be seen posing in an all-white long dress.

Glimpses of Finnegan from the event (Image via: @aleahfinn on IG)

Finnegan poses in her all-white dress (Image via: @aleahfinn on IG)

Notably, Olivia Dunne's former gymnastics teammate, Aleah Finnegan, was also recently seen enjoying herself on the beaches of the Philippines.

Olivia Dunne cautions young athletes about the world of NIL

Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)

Olivia Dunne shed light on the issues that young athletes should be concerned with while entering the world of NIL. Speaking in an interview, Dunne advised young athletes to align themselves with trustworthy individuals while managing NIL deals.

Additionally, Dunne also cautioned them about shady individuals who can take advantage of their inexperience. She said (via What's your story? with Steph McMahon, 47:52 onwards):

"I would say when you get to college and now dealing with NIL and that whole crazy world, surround yourself with people you trust because there's a lot of crazy, shady people that want to take advantage of young athletes that don't know what's going on in NIL. So, I took my time finding the right agent. I didn't just have an agent right away after the NIL rule changed. I took out months to pick who I feel comfortable with."

During the conversation, Dunne further remarked that she rejected several deals in her NIL journey and added that the athletes shouldn't rush any decision in the NIL spectrum.

