Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine gushes over the gymnast's latest collaboration with multi billion dollar brand

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine, couldn't stop gushing over her daughter's recent photoshoot with Crocs, an American footwear company. After collaborating with several popular brands, including American Eagle, Forever 21, and Sports Illustrated for their swimsuit magazine, Dunne was recently spotted posing for Crocs.

The gymnast is seen donning a white T-shirt with black shorts. The white Crocs with multiple funky kibitz, including the alphabets of "DUNNE," which she paired with frilled black and white socks, elevated the look. The Tigers' gymnast and social media sensation completed the look with minimal jewelry, including a dainty bracelet and earrings.

Dunne shared the glimpses from the photoshoot with her fans on social media and wrote:

"Get yourself some @crocs 🫶🏼 #bae #crocspartner"

Dunne's mother, Katherine expressed her adoration for her daughter in the comments section by writing:

"Beauty in the Bae Crocs ❤️"

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram post's comment section.

Dunne was born to Katherine and David on October 1, 2002, in Westwood, New Jersey. Growing up in Hillsdale with her parents and older sister, Julianna, Dunne was homeschooled by her mother using the Abeka Academy curriculum. Joining the Tigers' squad in 2020, she extended her eligibility and stayed with the program for her super senior year in the NCAA 2025 season.

Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine shares glimpses of her first Mardi Gras where the gymnast received the honor of being Grand Marshal

Olivia Dunne arrives at her parade float during the 2025 Krewe of Endymion Parade in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by WireImage)

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine, recently shared a few glimpses of her first Mardi Gras parade experience, where the gymnast received the honor of being the Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans. The riveting parade was held on March 1, 2025.

Dunne became the first gymnast to receive the prestigious honor, which can be credited to her huge social media following across all platforms. She has amassed 8 million TikTok followers and 5.3 million on Instagram.

The gymnast was seen wearing a stunning floor-length emerald green gown. Her dress had a trail fitted with the same huge roses. Dunne elevated her look with striking beads collected during the parade. Sharing the glimpses from the parade, Dunne's mother made her feelings known and wrote:

"First Mardi Gras did not disappoint 💜💚💛"

In one of the videos shared by Dunne's mother, the Tigers' gymnast is seen throwing beads and waving her hands to fans attending the parade.

