Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine hilariously takes on daughter Julz's 1-word reaction to New York Knicks game

Olivia Dunne and her sister Julz received support from their mother, Katherine, as the siblings cheered on the New York Knicks in a recent NBA match-up. Dunne was fresh off attending the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club.

Olivia Dunne recently concluded her collegiate career with LSU, helping her team to the first National title in program history in 2024. Dunne was sidelined for most of the 2025 season after suffering an avulsion fracture in her kneecap. Despite that, the 22-year-old constantly supported her teammates during the meets throughout her senior season.

Now enjoying her post-gymnastics time, Dunne often attends her boyfriend and baseball pitcher, Paul Skenes's, MLB games. However, in a recent update, she shifted her focus from baseball to basketball, cheering on the New York Knicks as they squared off against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden.

The LSU alum and her sister, Julz, sported Knicks colors and signaled their support for the team, as per an Instagram post shared by the latter.

"Benchwarmers," the caption read.

Since the Knicks lost Game 1 135-138 in the last minute, Julz's mother, Katherine Dunne, sarcastically implied that her daughter could have helped the team win.

"They needed you in the end!"

Katherine Dunne commented on Julz's post; Instagram - @julzdunne

Julz has also been a prominent social media personality alongside her multi-million-dollar sister, Olivia Dunne. She is also a part of her sister's team, helping her grow in business and on social media.

Olivia Dunne's sister Julz credited her for teaching poses in swimwear after SI Swimsuit feature

Olivia Dunne at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club Celebrates Launch of 2025 Issue - (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne made waves in 2023 as she made her swimsuit debut with the iconic publication, Sports Illustrated. She further graced the SI pages in the 2024 swimsuit issue before debuting as the cover model in the 2025 edition. After the release of her SI feature, the 22-year-old and her sister, Julz, visited the Jensen beach in Florida for some siblings time.

In a picture carousel by Julz, she posed on the beach in a black bikini, taking inspirartion from her model sister. The former collegiate gymnast posed with two mocktail glasses, something she learned from her sister, as hilariously captioned by Julz.

"poses I learned from @livvydunne & poses she learned from me"

The sisters attended the SI swimsuit launch party, where the elder one turned up glamour in a red dress and Olivia stepped on the red carpet in a short mint outfit. Dunne also shared the panel at the Social Club with fellow cover models, Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan.

