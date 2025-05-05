Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine reacts as she rocks special outfits at Ketucky Derby 2025

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine Dunne, showed love to her daughter as she attended the 151st edition of the iconic Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Dunne capped her collegiate career at LSU after the 2025 National Championships.

Olivia Dunne's comeback at LSU for her fifth year was the most anticipated for her fans and her loved ones. However, her campaign was cut short due to an avulsion fracture on her patella (kneecap), after having competed in only five meets this season. Besides gymnastics, the 22-year-old gained massive fame for her social media presence, becoming the pioneer in the Name, Image, and Likeness era of college sports.

She is now valued at millions, benefitting from partnerships and lucrative brand deals. Dunne has also become a fixture at different fashion and sporting events. Recently, she turned her attention to an equestrian outing at the 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The 151st edition of the iconic first leg of the Triple Crown witnessed the gymnast turn heads in a black-and-white polka dot dress and a hat.

In her Instagram picture carousel, the LSU alum posted highlights of the eventful day, posing with her sister Julz Dunne in a pink outfit and sharing heartfelt moments with friends.

"riders up!"

Dunne's mother, Katherine, showed love by commenting:

"So pretty"

Katherine reacts to her daughter's Kentucky Derby pictures; Instagram - @livvydunne

In April 2025, Dunne launched her signature cotton candy flavor of her partner brand, Accelerator Active Energy. She is associated with several brands, namely, Vuori, Bodyarmor, Grubhub, and others.

Olivia Dunne revealed her post-retirement plans

Olivia Dunne looking on at the LSU v Auburn game - (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne was part of the LSU Tigers team that won its first National title in 2024. She returned to her alma mater for another shot at the title but sat out for most of the season. At the 2025 NCAA Championships, the Tigers failed to defend their title, giving it away to Oklahoma.

Dunne announced that she would hang up her leotard after her collegiate career. But assured that she would be associated with the sporting domain.

"I definitely would want to do something with sports and keep advocating for women's sports, especially since I'm fortunate to have this platform. It's important to keep eyes on women's sports and keep the hype around gymnastics especially."

Shedding more light on which areas she would try her hand at, the 22-year-old said:

"I can't pinpoint what I want to do, but I want to try everything. I want to try new opportunities. I just want to explore what my options are going to be and just do everything and have fun with it. I'll keep working with brands, and I'll keep being a sports fan and staying involved with sports."

Olivia Dunne is dating MLB pitcher and fellow LSU alum, Paul Skenes. She is often spotted with the latter on the field or at red carpet events.

