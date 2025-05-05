Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares delightful moments from 151st Kentucky Derby; Sha'Carri Richardson reacts

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne had her first derby experience on Saturday as she spectated the 151st Kentucky Derby from the stands at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY. The prestigious event happens annualy and also involves an after-party post race attended by some of the biggest personalities from various fields.

On Sunday, Dunne shared some highlights from the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks events. Her elder sister, Julz Dunne also tagged along with her, and they were joined by other famous internet personalities like Alix Earle, Gabriela Moura, Xandra Pohl and others.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"Riders up!🗣️🐎 "

American Track & Field star and 100m silver medallist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson was quick to notice her fellow Louisiana athlete's social media post and reacted with heart emojis:

"😍😍 "

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

Olivia Dunne wore a beutiful pink sundress with matching flower hat and handbag for the Kentucky Oaks event on Friday. She wore an elegant white dress with black polka dots, with a similar color pattern hat, and a white chanel handbag for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Dunne chose a black dress for the after party event.

The week before the derby weekend, Dunne was in LA to cheer for Paul Skenes as he took to the mound for one his most anticipated starts of the season. Skenes had an impressive outing, pitching 6.1 scoreless innings, striking out nine batters.

Compared to his rookie season, Paul Skenes has had a turbulent start to his 2025 MLB campaign. While last season it looked like the RHP might not register any losses, this year he has had three already. The big man will hope to return to winning ways in his next start against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne received reactions from her mother and sister to the KD social media post

Besides many of her social media and college friends, Olivia Dunne received delightful reactions to her latest social media post from her mother, Katherine and elder sister, Julz Dunne. Their comments read:

"So pretty ❤️," wrote Katherine.

"Bottoms up! or whatever the saying is," commented Julz.

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

Livvy Dunne spent five years with the LSU Tigers gymnastics program before bidding adieu in April this year.

