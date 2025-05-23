Olivia Dunne's sister Julz rocks special jersey in latest NBA Playoff highlights

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz Dunne, left a solid impression with her latest outfit at the NBA playoff between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Dunne wore a vintage New York Knicks jersey for the occasion, with jersey number 11 embossed on it.

Ad

Olivia wore a sleeveless black outfit with a customized New York Knicks cap for the occasion. Unfortunately, the New York Knicks lost the game to the Indiana Pacers by a close margin of 135-138.

Nevertheless, Julz Dunne uploaded glimpses from their visit to the NBA playoff on her Instagram profile. The one-word caption read,

"Benchwarmers"

Ad

Trending

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz Dunne, previously visited the launch party of the Swimsuit edition of the Sports Illustrated magazine. Her mother, Katherine, was impressed by the bright red outfit as she commented,

"Lady in red ❤️"

The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast also dropped her reaction as she commented,

"Very nice"

Olivia Dunne had made her debut for the Sports Illustrated magazine as a model in 2023. The former LSU gymnast will now feature on the latest cover issue alongside celebrities like Lauren Chan, Jordan Chiles, and Salma Hayek.

Ad

Olivia Dunne shares her reaction after giving a birthday surprise to sister Julz Dunne

Olivia Dunne gives sister Julz Dunne a unique birthday surprise [Image Source : Julz Dunne's Instagram]

Olivia Dunne celebrated her sister Julz's 24th birthday in a rather unique fashion. The former LSU gymnast shared a video of what she called 'kidnapping' her sister for the birthday gift on her Instagram profile.

Ad

Dunne remarked in the video posted in February 2025,

"I'm going to kidnap my sister because I'm going to surprise her with her dream car for her birthday."

While Julz Dunne was "scared" when Olivia took her to the car, she was overwhelmed with the gift. The birthday girl posted on her Instagram story.

“No, I don’t think you guys understand. I have the best sister ever. Thank you for the early bday gift @livvydunne I love youuuuuuu.”

Ad

Julz Dunne graduated from Louisiana State University in 2023, as her gymnast sister did last year. The two sisters share a close bond and made a visit to the Kentucky Derby a couple of weeks ago. When her sister shared glimpses from the visit to the Kentucky Derby on her Instagram profile, Olivia dropped her reaction in the comments section.

"The horses name was Friday"

Olivia Dunne bid farewell to collegiate gymnastics in April 2025. She had led the LSU Tigers to their maiden NCAA Championships title in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More