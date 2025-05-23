Olivia Dunne's sister Julz rocks special jersey in latest NBA Playoff highlights

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz Dunne, left a solid impression with her latest outfit at the NBA playoff between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Dunne wore a vintage New York Knicks jersey for the occasion, with jersey number 11 embossed on it.
Olivia wore a sleeveless black outfit with a customized New York Knicks cap for the occasion. Unfortunately, the New York Knicks lost the game to the Indiana Pacers by a close margin of 135-138.
Nevertheless, Julz Dunne uploaded glimpses from their visit to the NBA playoff on her Instagram profile. The one-word caption read,
"Benchwarmers"
Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz Dunne, previously visited the launch party of the Swimsuit edition of the Sports Illustrated magazine. Her mother, Katherine, was impressed by the bright red outfit as she commented,
"Lady in red ❤️"
The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast also dropped her reaction as she commented,
"Very nice"
Olivia Dunne had made her debut for the Sports Illustrated magazine as a model in 2023. The former LSU gymnast will now feature on the latest cover issue alongside celebrities like Lauren Chan, Jordan Chiles, and Salma Hayek.
Olivia Dunne shares her reaction after giving a birthday surprise to sister Julz Dunne
Olivia Dunne celebrated her sister Julz's 24th birthday in a rather unique fashion. The former LSU gymnast shared a video of what she called 'kidnapping' her sister for the birthday gift on her Instagram profile.
Dunne remarked in the video posted in February 2025,
"I'm going to kidnap my sister because I'm going to surprise her with her dream car for her birthday."
While Julz Dunne was "scared" when Olivia took her to the car, she was overwhelmed with the gift. The birthday girl posted on her Instagram story.
“No, I don’t think you guys understand. I have the best sister ever. Thank you for the early bday gift @livvydunne I love youuuuuuu.”
Julz Dunne graduated from Louisiana State University in 2023, as her gymnast sister did last year. The two sisters share a close bond and made a visit to the Kentucky Derby a couple of weeks ago. When her sister shared glimpses from the visit to the Kentucky Derby on her Instagram profile, Olivia dropped her reaction in the comments section.
"The horses name was Friday"
Olivia Dunne bid farewell to collegiate gymnastics in April 2025. She had led the LSU Tigers to their maiden NCAA Championships title in 2024.