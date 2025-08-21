Olivia Dunne's viral tiger and zebra print bikini shoot leaves gymnast and mother reminiscing

Olivia Dunne and her mother Katherine Dunne recently reacted to posing in a tiger and a zebra print bikini for the Sports Illustrated photoshoot. Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics after representing the LSU Tigers during her super senior (fifth) year in 2025. Since stepping down from competition, Dunne has been capitalizing on the opportunities presented to her, one of which included posing for the SI Swimsuit's magazine cover. She once again stunned the fashion and sports world with her beauty while posing for the cameras in a three-piece tiger print bikini for photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda this year. Dunne paired the bikini with a bright yellow t-shirt by MONSE. She posed for the pictures against a serene backdrop of an ocean while embracing the warm vibes. The social media star and former gymnast also posed in a zebra print swimsuit, which she complemented with a blue cap. Recently, the photographer Watts shared a few pictures from the shoot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDunne and her mother Kathrine couldn't stop reminiscing about the moment. &quot;The best time,&quot; Dunne wrote with an emoji of a heart on fire.&quot;I want go back to Bermuda,&quot; the former gymnast's mother wrote. Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.The former NCAA gymnast made her debut appearance for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023, posing in Puerto Rico. A year later, she collaborated with the brand for a shoot in Portugal. Following her retirement, she signed the collaboration for the third time, posing for Watts once again. &quot;This is a dream come true&quot; - Olivia Dunne expresses her joy after being on the SI Swimsuit cover Olivia Dunne attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)Olivia Dunne was announced as one of the four cover stars for the 2025 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue alongside actor, director, producer, and advocate Salma Hayek Pinault; model, activist, and entrepreneur Lauren Chan; and Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles. Following the honor, she expressed her joy. &quot;This is a dream come true,” Dunne said. &quot;I can’t believe it. Oh my god. That photo is so good. That is crazy, I am a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. This bikini ... this was the one (animal print). I felt like such a baddie in it. This is the best day of my life. This is so exciting.” (via swimsuit.si.com)Olivia Dunne rose to fame during her collegiate journey, becoming the highest-paid female NCAA athlete in the country.