WATCH: Olivia Dunne trains on bars ahead of NCAA regionals 

Olivia Dunne recently concluded her regular season as a senior at Louisiana State University. As she moves on to compete at the NCAA regionals scheduled next month,

The NCAA gymnastics season is almost coming to an end with the regular season concluding last week and the qualified teams are gearing up to compete at the NCAA regionals eyeing the ultimate NCAA Championship title. The NCAA regionals are scheduled from April 3, 2024, to April 7, 2024.

Fueling anticipation among fans, Olivia Dunne regularly shares updates on her social media handles regarding her training routine as well as pictures with fellow LSU gymnasts. Dunne recently took to Snapchat to share a glimpse of her training routine as she prepares for the anticipated NCAA regionals.

Dunne was seen practicing on the uneven bars as her teammates cheered her on.

Olivia Dunne training ahead of the NCAA regionals (livvy_gymnast)

Olivia Dunne's LSU will be competing in the Arkansas Regionals which will be held from April 3, 2024, to April 6, 2024.

There are a lot of speculations about Dunne's to LSU next year. However, the 21-year-old hasn't said much about that.

"I could come back for a fifth year. But I'm just focused on this year," Dunne said.

Olivia Dunne's life as a social media star

Olivia Dunne is one of the most followed gymnasts in the world. It was during the COVID lockdown that Dunne became a social media star and now enjoys over 5 million followers on her handles.

During the pandemic, she posted short videos on TikTok which eventually led to her massive following. However, when things got back to normal, it became tough for her to manage social media, college, and her training simultaneously. The LSU star spoke to ESPN and revealed how she managed such a busy schedule.

"There is definitely a strategy behind it. It was over quarantine when it really blew up for me and there I had the help of my mom and my sister managing me and my time and having the right people around me. It has been one of the biggest blessings in my life," she said. ( Timestamp 0:40)

After the NIL ( " Name, Image, Likeness") policy was introduced, NCAA players were allowed to accept lucrative sponsorship deals while still being student-athletes. This helped Dunne to become the highest-paid female NCAA athlete.