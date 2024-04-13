Olivia Dunne shares glimpses of her training as NCAA semifinals inch closer for LSU

Olivia Dunne and LSU Gymnastics have their preparations in full swing as they inch closer to the NCAA Gymnastics Championship Finals. This season of collegiate gymnastics featured some of the most incredible and competitive contests throughout the regular season.

Showcasing great vigor and competitiveness, LSU dominated the regular season, with the likes of Aleah Finnegan and Olivia Dunne putting in great performances in the later stages. Dunne, being a specialist in the floor routine, took center stage with multiple perfect 10s throughout the season.

As LSU gears up for the regionals semifinals, the university's official Instagram handle regularly shares glimpses of the team's practice sessions which fuels excitement among fans. Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her regional semifinal training.

Dunne was seen training on the bars as well as the beam balance. As she made a perfect landing, her teammates cheered her up with great zeal.

"Getting natty's ready @lsugym," she captioned the image.

Olivia Dunne on winning LSU's first NCAA gymnastics Championship

As LSU qualified for the NCAA regional semifinals which are set to happen on April 18, 2024, anticipation among LSU fans is at an all-time high. Fans are hoping that the University's gymnastics team clinches their first NCAA title.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne recently appeared on ESPN's popular show "SportsCenter" where she answered a lot of questions fans were waiting to listen to.

As LSU remains steadily focused on the ultimate NCAA title, Dunne opened up on what the first NCAA title would mean to the University.

"It would mean the world to the team and this university. It is an unprecedented area for LSU gym to win a national championship and I just think it would be so special for tiger nation," she said last month.

Furthermore, as this year would be Dunne's last year at Louisana State University as a college athlete, winning the ultimate championship title would just add to the joy of enriching her collegiate career.

There are speculations about Dunne's return to the University next year however, she did not answer any questions on the topic. Along with gymnastics, Dunne is popular on social media and boasts one of the highest social media followers among all gymnasts worldwide.