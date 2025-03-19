Olympic gold medalist Femke Bol embraces off-week with Swiss sprinter Ajla Del Ponte after European Indoors success

Four-time Olympic medalist Femke Bol recently spent some off-time ahead of her outdoor season. This comes a week after her relay victories at the 2025 European Indoor Championships.

Bol participated in the Women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m events and won both races with combined run times of 3:24.34s and 3:15.63s respectively. Roughly 10 days after her campaign, Ajla Del Ponte shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle that featured glimpses from their off-week that featured several other athletes such as Torrie Lewis, Nadine Visser and Anna Kielbasinka.

In the third picture of her dump, Bol can be seen enjoying coffee and other dishes as she enjoys some off-time amid preparations for the outdoor season. The caption of the post read:

"Week off well spent 🫶🏻"

Ajla Del Ponte is a Swiss athlete and similar to Bol has also been coached by Laurent Meuwly. She is a European Indoor Championships gold medalist, a feat that she achieved by winning the 60m event during the 2021 event in Torun. Most recently, she clinched a second-place finish in the 60m event at the Meeting Metz Moselle Athlelor.

Femke Bol expressed her feelings after the conclusion of her campaign at the 2025 European Indoor Championships

Femke Bol during her time at the Women's 4x400m relay during the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Femke Bol expressed her feelings after her first track and field meet of the 2025 season in Apeldoorn during the European Indoors.

In an Instagram post, Bol shared a few glimpses from her time during the races and penned a note on her successful campaign at her home turf, Apeldoorn. Additionally, Bol also expressed her pride in the Dutch team for winning all the relay events during the competition. She wrote:

"THANK YOU APELDOORN 🧡🧡A championship to never forget, had so so much fun racing at home and so proud of the team for winning all relays 🥇😍❤️‍🔥Thank you everyone for the support and for making it an unforgettable experience for all of us."

Besides the mixed and women relays that Femke Bol was part of, the Dutch team also won the Men 4x400m relays. The team consisting of Eugene Omalla, Nick Smidt, Isaya Klein Ikkink and Tony Van Diepen clocked a combined run time of 3:04.95s to win the race. Spain and Belgium finished second and third respectively, registering identical run times of 3:05.18s.

