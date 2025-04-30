Olympic gold medalist Femke Bol returns to Monaco Diamond League after her debut at same venue 5 years ago

Dutch track athlete Femke Bol expressed her emotions about the first Diamond League of her career in Monaco back in 2020. This comes amidst DL's announcement about Bol participating in the 2025 Monaco Diamond League, set to be held on July 11.

Bol competed in the 400m sprint during the 2020 Monaco Diamond League, where she finished third in a run time of 51.57 seconds. US athletes Lynna Irby and Wadeline Jonathas were ahead of her in 50.50 and 51.40 seconds, respectively.

As the 4-time Olympic medalist returns to Monaco after 5 years, Bol shared a few glimpses of her first DL appearance on her Instagram stories. The glimpses featured bits from her 400m race and also her time in the city of Monaco. She expressed her excitement at being able to be in this leg of DL this season and wrote:

"So excited to be back in diamond league Monaco this year"

Bol's Instagram story featuring her Monaco Diamond League announcement (Image via: Bol's Instagram)

"It was the first ever Diamond League I've competed at and 5 years later finally back"

Bol's second Instagram story (Image via: Bol's Instagram)

"So many memories"

Bol's third Instagram story (Image via: Bol's Instagram)

Femke Bol had an impressive Diamond League run last season, where she won the 400m hurdles in all the DL legs she competed in across the season, including the finals in Brussels.

Femke Bol opens up about her aspirations for the 2028 Olympics

Femke Bol at the Euro Athletics Championships (Image via: Getty)

Femke Bol expressed her thoughts on resuming her preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The 2028 quadrennial games will be her third time at the Olympic stage after Tokyo and Paris.

Speaking in an interview, Bol said that the preparations for the 2028 Games are not on her mind currently. She added, saying that she wants to boost her performance in the 400m hurdles event and rack up run times within 51 seconds. She said (via AFP):

"This year, I will not think too much about the next Olympics because I think the last three years, it’s all you’ve been thinking about. But yeah, of course, I want to keep performing the way I am. I want to keep improving on the hurdles, trying to get more often below 51 seconds."

During the conversation, Bol also said that she wanted to spend some time with her family members and close ones after her busy Olympic schedule last year, and give more importance to her off-track endeavours.

