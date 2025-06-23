Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo steps into ‘pilot’ shoes during Austria trip

Letsile Tebogo shared his experience of becoming a pilot during his Austria trip. The two-time Olympic medalist will next participate in the 2025 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.
At the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League, Tebogo captured seventh place in the 100m, clocking the race in 10.20 seconds. In his next race at the Doha Diamond League, he impressively clinched the first spot in the 200m, finishing the race in 20.10 seconds. However, at the Rabat Diamond League meet, the notable sprinter withdrew from his signature event due to an injury and captured last place in the 100m.
Through his Instagram stories, Tebogo shared his experience of becoming a pilot during a trip to Austria. In the first picture, he could be seen wearing a headset, and in the second, he shared an aerial view of a long runway surrounded by lush greenery and mountains. He added:
"Pilot Letsman in the building ❤️ #redbull."
Letsile Tebogo came first in the 200m at the 2025 Botswana Golden Grand Prix, his homeland meet, which was held in Gaborone on April 12, 2025. He is all set to race at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, which will take place on July 5, 2025.
Tebogo will participate in the 200m and will have a head-to-head with his competitor, two-time Olympic medalist Kenny Bednarek. This will be their first clash since the 2024 Diamond League in Brussels.
Letsile Tebogo on the need for investment to uncover the potential of African athletes
During his Rabat Diamond League press conference, Letsile Tebogo, shared his thoughts on the need for investors to help discover the untapped potential of athletes in Africa. He mentioned (via an Instagram post from Diamond League on May 24, 2025):
"I mean, it's not just the country; the whole African continent has true potential. It's just that over the years, people were not given the opportunity... There's true potential in African countries, there are a lot of young athletes that are there, that people don't know. So, for Botswana, I'd say it's getting there... I believe there is so much that sponsors and investors need to come to Africa and see the true potential."
Apart from his Olympic and World Championship feats, Tebogo also has a gold medal from the World Relays and a gold medal at the African Championships. He will hope to build on his 2024 Paris Olympics success later this year at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.