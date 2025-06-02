Olympic medalist Grant Fisher reveals reason behind opting out of GST Philadelphia

Two-time Olympic bronze medalist Grant Fisher revealed the major reason behind his withdrawal from the Philadelphia Grand Slam Track meet, which was the third leg of Michael Johnson's debut track league.

The 28-year-old competes in the 3000m and 5000m events in the GST events. As a racer, Fisher was required to compete in all four stops of this league, but an unfortunate mishap to his fitness forced him to skip the event, which was scheduled to conclude on June 1.

In his Instagram story, Fisher shared that he faced a hamstring problem just a few days before the event, which forced him to make this decision. He also remarked that the timing of the injury was quite bad, stating:

"Made the decision to pull out of the Philadelphia Grand Slam. I had a hamstring issue come up a few days ago that I hoped would come around but it just wasn't ready for a full ready effort. Really bad timing but that's the way it goes sometimes. Thank you to everyone in my corner! Live to fight another day."

Fisher's Instagram story featuring his health update - Source: via @grantfisher_ on Instagram

In the first two legs of the Grand Slam Track league, Grant Fisher bagged victories in both the 5000m races in Kingston and Miami. For the 3000m event, he finished third in the Jamaican capital and second in Miami.

Grant Fisher makes his feelings known on the packed crowd during the Miami Grand Slam Track event

Grant Fisher (Image via: Getty)

Grant Fisher recently shared his perspective on the packed crowd in the stadium during the Miami leg of the Michael Johnson Grand Slam Track event held last month. Fisher was the overall winner of the long-distance category in this meet with 20 points.

Speaking in an interview after the meeting, Fisher shared that he was quite happy with the attention that the 5K race got during the event. He also mentioned that this league is working towards bringing more fans to the sport. In an interview with Citius Mag, Fisher said (3:44 onwards):

"The 5K sometimes doesn't get much love. So, to have a full house, have the crowd responding to your moves, it felt good. So, you know, ultimately this entire series is about entertainment, this is about bringing more eyes to the sport. So, me enjoying it and being myself is good for everybody."

Fisher also remarked during the interview that with the onset of this league, the fans get more excited for the races.

