  • "Our fearless leader" - Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske & others react as Katie Ledecky pens gratitude note after strong finish to World Championships

"Our fearless leader" - Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske & others react as Katie Ledecky pens gratitude note after strong finish to World Championships

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:51 GMT
Gretchen Walsh, Katie Ledecky, and Torri Huske (Image via: All Getty)
Gretchen Walsh, Mollie O'Callaghan, and other swimmers shared their reactions as Katie Ledecky expressed her emotions after a successful World Aquatics Championships. Ledecky competed in three individual events in Singapore and bagged medals in all three of them.

Ledecky started off her campaign with a bronze in the 400m free, following which she bounced back to clinch back-to-back gold medals in the 1500m free and 800m free, where she defeated one of the most in-form swimmers of the competition, Summer McIntosh.

After her impressive run in Singapore, Ledecky shared a post on her Instagram handle to express her emotions and thank her teammates, coaches, and support staff for their support.

Ledecky's US teammate, Walsh, reacted to this post and dropped a three-word inspirational message for the former. Walsh wrote:

"Our fearless leader🧎🏼‍♀️"
Walsh&#039;s comment on Ledecky&#039;s post (Image via: @katieledecky)
"our girl!! 😭🥰🤩," wrote US swimmer Isabel Ivey.
Ivey&#039;s comment on Ledecky&#039;s post (Image via: @katieledecky)
200m free champion at the Worlds in Singapore, Mollie O'Callaghan also dropped a two-word message for Ledecky. She wrote:

"Congratulations icon 👑"
O&#039;Callaghan&#039;s comment on Ledecky&#039;s post (image via: @katieledecky)
"The best to do it 😤😤😤," commented 50m backstroke world champion Katharine Berkoff.
Berkoff&#039;s comment on Ledecky&#039;s post (Image via: @katieledecky)
"Goat of all goats," wrote Torri Huske.
Huske&#039;s comment on Ledecky&#039;s post (image via: @katieledecky)
Barring the individual events, Katie Ledecky also bagged a silver medal in the Women's 4x200m freestyle, where the US side finished just behind Australia. With this impressive campaign of hers, the American swimmer took her World Championships medal tally to 30, trailing only the great Michael Phelps (33).

Katie Ledecky talks about the fast field during the 800m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships 2025

Katie Ledecky (Image via: Getty)
Katie Ledecky spoke about the fast field in the 800m freestyle event. Notably, the American swimmer has one of the most dominant records in the event, with three Olympic and seven World Championship gold medals.

Speaking after her most recent gold in Singapore, Ledecky shared that there was a time when breaking the time of 8.10 was a tough goal for her, but in Singapore, all three swimmers on the podium had less than 8.10, which is impressive in her opinion. She said (via Olympics.com):

"We had such a fast field in there. I remember when I set the goal to break 8.10 and, at the time, I think that was a really crazy goal and now to see three in one heat under that is awesome and it was really fun to be a part of it. Of course stressful at times and you get 36 hours in between prelims and finals."

Ledecky also expressed her happiness of being able to close her Singapore campaign on a successful note.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
