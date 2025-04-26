Penn Relays 2025 Results: Quincy Wilson stages incredible comeback for Bullis in 4x400m relay

The 2025 Penn Relays are in full swing, and the event has delivered some blockbuster performances. On the second day of competition in Franklin Field in Philadelphia, fans got to witness cutthroat action as some of the best athletes from across the nation went head-to-head with each other.

One of the most hyped races of the day was the High School Boys 4x400m Championship of America. The event featured Olympic gold-medalist Quincy Wilson alongside his Bullis teammates, and fans were excited to see what they could do. The race started out on a lukewaem note for the Bullis team and they were trailing in fifth place by the last leg.

However, Wilson stepped up and delivered, clocking a split of 43.99 on his anchor leg to take his team from fifth to second. With this, the Bullis set a new high school national record of 3:06.31. Despite Wilson's incredible run, it was Jamaica's Kingston College who took the win, registering a remarkable 3:05.93 to dominate the field

Elsewhere at the Penn Relays, the High School Boys' 4x100m Championship of America Results delivered an exciting race. Jamaica's Calabar took the win in a time of 39.79s. Close behind them, the Archbishop John Carroll, featuring U20 World Championships silver-medalist Jake Odey-Jordan, finished second with a 40.04s. Meanwhile, Kingston College got their second podium finish of the day as they clocked a 40.16s to win bronze.

Penn Relays 2025: Full results

Here are the full results from all the finals that took place on Friday at the Penn Relays:

Penn Relays College Men's Sprint Medley Championship of America

Georgetown (Aaron Guillaume, Joshua Davenport, Jaden Marchan, Tinoda Matsatsa) 3:16.20 Penn State (Jake Palermo, Ajani Dwyer, Max DeAngelo, Handal Roban) 3:16.50 Texas A&M (Ernest Campbell, Blake Holland, DeMarco Escobar, Caden Norris) 3:16.68 Wisconsin (Giovanni Wearing, JJ Williams, Andrew Casey, Patrick Hilby) 3:16.69 Clemson (Jalen Johnson, Kevin Collins, Grant Holliday, Brian Kweyei) 3:16.94 TCU (Jayden Douglas, Kashie Crockett, Jordan Parker, Lloyd Frilot) 3:19.39 Howard (Goba Dan-Princewill, Abraham Evans, Justin Watterson, Jordan Good) 3:23.13 Dartmouth (Jack Intihar, Painter Richards-Baker, Liam Murray, DJ Matusz) 3:23.30 Penn (Shane Gardner, Nayyir Newash-Campbell, Ryan Matulonis, Alec Jackson) 3:23.80 Monroe (Dwayne Fleming, Anthony Barrett, Modou Sanneh, Tinashe Bure) 3:24.61

Penn Relays College Women's Sprint Medley Championship of America

Clemson (Aniyah Kitt, McKenzie Calloway, Shanque Williams, Gladys Chepngetich) 3:42.50 Dartmouth (Mariella Schweitzer, Veronika Simova, Jada Jones, Andie Murray) 3:49.74 Howard (Zoe Turner, Brooke Cochran, Cenaiya Billups, Tiffany Mugubi) 3:53.03 Norfolk State (Asiah Wike, Brandy Hall, Leanna Lewis, Jahmei Wyatt) 3:56.22 Boston College (Aliyah Canty, Ava Carter, Kylee Bernard, Yaroslava Yalysovetska) 3:58.00 Towson (Maya Tucker, Jasmine Scott, Spencer Settle, Baara Stewart) 3:58.06 St. John's (Jalen Jackson, Cassandra Lemus-Sodji, Nyla Henderson, Naiara Garcia Moreno) 3:58.10 Birmingham (Scarlet Thomas Wright, Bevan McCaffrey, Isabelle Skelton, Alice Bennett) 3:58.10 Appalachian State (Kendall Johnson, Mariah McCord, Nicole Wells, Addison Ollendick-Smith) 3:58.12 Georgia Southern (Naj Watson, Devine Parker, Adonijah Currie, Zya Gibbs) 4:00.60

Penn Relays High School Boys 4x400m Championship of America

Kingston College (JAM): (Jabulani Mcleod, Markel Smith, Roshawn Lee, Marcinho Rose) – 3:05.93 Bullis School (MD): (Mickey Green, Cam Homer, Colin Abrams, Quincy Wilson) – 3:06.31 Calabar (JAM): (Diwayne Sharpe, Nickeloy Bramwell, Keano Charles, Junior Gallimore) – 3:06.52 Excelsior (JAM): (Kishawn Hoffman, Demarco Bennett, Ricardo Carr, Daniel Wright) – 3:07.98 Jamaica College (JAM): (Makaelan Woods, Rojay Black, Omary Robinson, Samuel Creany) – 3:08.06 Toms River North (NJ): (Mordecai Ford, Camryn Thomas, Taysuan Wilson, Mamadi Diawara) – 3:11.95 St. Elizabeth Tech (JAM): (Enrique Webster, Joaqueem Miller, Delano Brown, Sawayne Kerr) – 3:12.39 Downingtown West (PA): (Josiah Wade, Ryan Witherspoon, Olo Kolade, Andrew Ernest) – 3:12.69 Archbishop John Carroll (DC): (Keenen Davis, Jake Odey Jordan, Niles Briggsman, Farraj Al-Amin) – 3:14.38

Penn Relays College Men's 4x200 Championship of America Results

South Florida (Saminu Abdul-Rasheed, Alexavier Monfries, Jaleel Croal, Nathan Metelus) – 1:21.06 Texas A&M (Blake Holland, Eric Hemphill III, Mason Mangum, Auhmad Robinson) – 1:22.23 Houston (Anthony East III, Cayden Broadnax, Gerard Holmes, Brice Chabot) – 1:22.41 G.C. Foster (Michael Sharp, Andrae Racres, Joheim Riosi, Tyrese Ebanks) – 1:22.44 Norfolk State (Antoinne Smith, Christopher Basking, Lavontay Bond, Julian Ward) – 1:24.03

Penn Relays College Women's 4x200 Championship of America Results

TCU (Breanna Harlin, London Tucker, Bryce Brazzell, Iyana Gray) – 1:33.04 Howard (Mackenzie Robinson, Brooke Cochran, Zoe Turner, Kiya Lawson) – 1:33.89 South Florida (Skyler Watts, Terren Peterson, Adalin Robinson, Malaysia Johnson) – 1:34.10 Pitt (JeNyia Burton, Caleia Johnson, Somiyah Braggs, Endeyah Lane) – 1:34.74 Houston (Michaela Mouton, Taylor Jackson, Norah Nwonumah, Carlysia Cresser) – 1:35.56

Penn Relays College Men's Distance Medley Championship of America Results

Washington (Ronan McMahon-Staggs, Ambodai Ligons, Kyle Reinheimer, Nathan Green) – 9:25.22 Oregon (Simeon Birnbaum, Koitatoi Kidali, Matthew Erickson, Rheinhardt Harrison) – 9:26.38 Texas A&M (Luca Santorum, Cutler Zamzow, Sam Whitmarsh, Cooper Cawthra) – 9:26.83 Virginia (James Donahue, Alex Sherman, Alex Leath, Gary Martin) – 9:26.84 Villanova (Marco Langon, Luke Rakowitz, Dan Watcke, Liam Murphy) – 9:28.14 Georgetown (James Dunne, Jaden Marchan, Nick Medeiros, Abel Teffra) – 9:28.29 Cornell (Damian Hackett, Jason Meza, Tyler Tisinger, Pierre Attiogbe) – 9:29.30 Wisconsin (Liam Newhart, Jalen Williams, Andrew Casey, Adam Spencer) – 9:32.56 Harvard (Noah Ward, Liam Acevedo, Ferenc Kovacs, Joe Ewing) – 9:37.10 Maryland (Eric Albright, Sam Ford, Max Worley, Jack Barchet) – 9:39.29

Penn Relays College Women's Distance Medley Championship of America Results

Virginia (Tatum David, Ariel Fletcher, Annie Jackson, Margot Appleton) – 10:42.16 Providence (Shannon Flockhart, Jillian Fenerty, Maeve O'Neill, Kimberley May) – 10:42.57 Georgetown (Melissa Riggins, Rebecca Ochan, Charlotte Tomkinson, Chloe Scrimgeour) – 10:46.60 Clemson (Brynne Sumner, JodyAnn Dixon, Silvia Jelelgo, Judy Kosgei) – 10:46.97 Penn State (Madaline Ullom, Zoey Goldstein, Allison Johnson, Kileigh Kane) – 10:55.31 Villanova (Elizabeth Martell, Olivia Allen, Micah Trusty, Rosemary Shay) – 11:10.82 Cornell (Gwen Parks, Justine Hounsell, Katja Jackson, Augustine Haquet) – 11:10.86 Wisconsin (Emma Kelley, Emma Kruse, Mya Bunke, Leane Willemse) – 11:16.40 Texas A&M (Elise Smoot, Kennedy Wade, Avery Perkins, Debora Cherono) – 11:20.81

Penn Relays High School Boys' 4x100 Championship of America Results

Calabar (JAM) (Jamal Stephenson, Shaquane Gordon, Dijon Swaine, Khamani Gordon) – 39.79 Archbishop John Carroll (DC) (Elijah Amenra, Niles Briggman, Keenan Davis, Jake Odey-Jordan) – 40.04 Kingston College (JAM) (Alva Jackson, Daniel Clarke, Nyrone Wade, Kyle Bodden) – 40.16 Excelsior (JAM) (Michael Graham, Malike Nugent, Ryeem Walker, Riquelme Reid) – 40.36 Edwin Allen (JAM) (Romario Finnigan, Antonio Powell, Kendrick Austin, Nicholas Williams) – 41.01 Jamaica College (JAM) (Elijah Smeikle, Nataniel Martin, Jay-Zyre Turner, Khalef Morris) – 41.04 St. Elizabeth Tech (JAM) (Ricoy Hunter, Sawayne Kerr, Enrique Webster, Rodeeki Walters) – 41.06 William Knibb (JAM) (Joshua Wint, Sanjay Seymore, Matthew Reid, Sebastine Ellis) – 41.10 Blue Mountain (PA) (Kole Luckenbill, Chase Guers, Gaige Guers, Cole Swick) – 41.78

Penn Relays High School Boys' 4x100 International Results

St. George's (JAM) (Raheem Collins, Tyreece Foreman, Nathaneil Abraham, Naethan Bryan) – 40.64 St. Augustine’s (BAH) (Nijae McBride, Trent Ford, Terrin Beckles, Shevano Nixon) – 41.19 Herbert Morrison (JAM) (Jayden Wollinston, Copy Watson, Trevay Smith, Tavaine Stewart) – 41.19 Petersfield (JAM) (Ahanzon James, Usain Bernard, Sevin Lawrence, Shadane Lewis) – 41.61 Queens College (BAH) (Everette Fraser, Ishmael Rolle, Daniel Strachan, Rohman Rolle) – 41.85 Munro College (JAM) (Nepaul Frater, Mickoy Curtis, Tayshawn Williams, Seth Ridyard) – 42.45 St. Vincent Grammar (SVG) (Desroi Quammie, Nasari Nash, Serani Roban, Jeremy Martin) – 42.55 Queen's Royal College (TRI) (Stephon James, Kymani Rollocks, Jaheim McFarlane, Daeshaun Cole) – 42.56 Mona (JAM) (Marcus Gordon, Kevin Bliss, Bevon Bown, Kimani Grant) – 44.20

Penn Relays College Men's Distance Medley College Results

George Washington (Pierce Kapustka, Matt Rooney, Nic Rodgers, Michael Bohlke) – 9:50.92 Fordham (Nathaniel Bezuneh, Sam Freeman, Ben Borchers, Rodolfo Sanchez) – 9:51.06 Navy (Luke Nester, Simon Alexander, William Gravitt, Matthew Newell) – 9:51.29 Providence (Tyler Bartlett, Brett Lehman, Tom Breen, William Johnston) – 9:51.33 Penn (Liam Going, Nicholas DeVita, Brady Golomb, George Keen) – 9:51.60 Brown (Matthew Doherty, Aaron Caveney, Jake Haley, John Ryan) – 9:52.99 Clemson (Victor Ndiwa, Brian Kweyei, Grant Holliday, Garrett Brown) – 9:54.05 Bryant (Justin Shiffrin, Vincent Sivo, Tobias Ruffo, Ryan Slaney) – 9:56.36 Appalachian State (Ethan Turner, Miller Brannen, Rowan Gwin, Henry Stark) – 9:56.44 St. Joseph's (Michael Glavin, Tomek Przybylak, Will Rau, Josh Forrest) – 9:57.32

Penn Relays College Women's Distance Medley College Results

Boston College (Aoife Dunne, Natalie Millerova, Kylee Bernard, Molly Hudson) - 11:20.07 Lehigh (Lauryn Heskin, Amber Barrios, Svea Wickelgren, Abby Klebe) - 11:25.33 UConn (Malin Rahm, Caroline Rice, Calista Mayer, Faith Kiplimo) - 11:26.62 Princeton (Olivia Martin, Paola Rodriguez, Peyton Leigh, Maddie Cramer) - 11:29.04 Middle Tennessee (Faith Nyathi, Eleanor Towe, Privillege Chikara, Odilia Jepchumba) - 11:31.53 St. Joseph's (Majken Lutzen, Jessica Rubio, Tess Crossan, Ava Curry) - 11:32.39 Delaware (Leah Clear, Lauren Leath, Kadence Dumas, Marissa Dailey) - 11:36.45 Navy (Lexi Ensor, Julia Blake, Katelyn Pepin, Mia-Claire Kezal) - 11:38.16 Monmouth (Erin Vincent, Meredith Updike, Alana Henry, Emily Simko) - 11:42.21 Dartmouth (Esme Daplyn, Veronika Simova, Julia Pye, Anna Banovac) - 11:44.57

