"Pretty special life I think we live" - Femke Bol opens up on her life after engagement with fiancé Ben Broeders

Ahead of her appearance at the London Diamond League, Femke Bol opened up on her life after engagement with fiancé Ben Broeders. Bol is engaged to the Belgian pole vaulter and a two-time Olympian who competed at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.The couple announced their engagement on social media on July 2, 2025. They both met before their careers even began to take off. Their initial conversation was during the 2020 Stockholm Diamond League when they met in the dining hall. However, their interest in each other arose when they both arrived at the airport after the Stockholm Diamond League, and Bol started following him on social media while they were sitting opposite each other.After her incredible world-leading performance at the Monaco Diamond League, Bol is now in London. During the press conference, she reflected on her life after her engagement, describing it as special.&quot;It's something amazing also to get to do this all together. It's a pretty special life, I think we live, and the support we always give each other. I think it helps excel both athletes.&quot;Broeders finished in 19th place in the qualification round at the Tokyo Games and bettered it at the Paris edition by settling in 15th place.&quot;We have a lot of great athletes right now racing&quot; - Femke Bol opens up on her rivalry with Sydney McLaughlin-LevroneSydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)Femke Bol surpassed the world lead of 52.07 seconds clocked by her fiercest rival, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's at the Grand Slam Track Miami. She achieved this feat at the Monaco Diamond League after listing 51.95 seconds. When asked about her rivalry with the American sprinter, Bol stated that she is focusing on her own race and not the competition with McLaughlin-Levrone. She also acknowledged the presence of other elite athletes in the circuit.&quot;I think I'm just focusing on my own process, on my own race. I think there's Sydney, but there's also Dalilah and Anna (Anna Cockrell). I think we have a lot of great athletes right now racing, which is really exciting for the event. Also on the men's side, but I'm feeling good. I think the season is progressing like we wanted to.&quot;Femke Bol will compete in the 400m hurdles event at the London Diamond League on Saturday, July 19, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in England. The women's 400m hurdles race is scheduled to be held at 14:04 (According to the venue time, London, UK, which is 5 hours ahead of Eastern Time).