"Privileged to call you daughter of the soil"- Jamaican Prime Minister sends message for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce after attending tribute event

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness penned a heartfelt message for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce after attending an event held by Nike in tribute to the athlete. This comes days just before the track athlete's participation at the Jamaican Champions, scheduled to start from June 26.

The event could also be a gateway for Fraser-Pryce to qualify for the World Championships, scheduled later this year. Notably, this will also be the final Jamaican Championships of her elite career, which she announced recently.

Amid this, the Jamaican PM shared a few pictures from the Nike event, where he could be seen embracing Fraser-Pryce for her contributions to the Jamaican track circuit. He also lauded Fraser-Pryce for her dedication towards representing her country and further wrote (via X, formerly Twitter):

"Tonight we celebrate the Honourable Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a Jamaican icon, a woman who has dedicated herself wholeheartedly to representing and making Jamaica proud. Jamaica is truly privileged to call you a daughter of the soil."

Several other top Jamaican stars, such as Shericka Jackson, will be competing with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce during the Jamaican Championships, which will take place from June 26-29.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expressed her emotions on competing at the National Stadium for the final time during the Jamaican Championships

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Image via: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expressed her emotions to the fans before she stepped into the National Stadium one final time during the 2025 Jamaican Championships. Fraser-Pryce competed at this arena in April during the Velocity Fest, where she won the 100m event after clocking a season-best time of 10.94 seconds.

During a recent speech, Fraser-Pryce said that she is eager to compete in this arena one last time. She further spoke about the love and respect her countrymates have shown over the years, which has helped her compete so long. Fraser-Pryce said (via NBC Sports):

"In the next two days, it will be my final time gracing the National Stadium, and, honestly, it’s one of those moments that I’m looking forward to. I have absolutely nothing to lose and all to gain. Because it is your love and it’s your support and it’s your encouragement that has kept me. It is the ways you have celebrated me. It is the ways you have shown up for me."

The former 100m Olympic champion also participated in the Doha Diamond League last month. She missed out on the podium after finishing fourth in 11.05 seconds.

