"Proud of you champ"- Tara Davis-Woodhall lauds husband Hunter Woodhall after wins at US Paralympics Track and Field National Championships

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently lauded her husband Hunter Woodhall as he won two titles at the U.S. Paralympics Track & Field National Championships 2024, held in Mt. SAC, Walnut, California.

The opening day (March 15) of the championships saw him register an American record timing in the the men’s T62 100m by clocking an 11.00s to finish way ahead of his competitors, Derek Loccident (11.38), and Blake Leeper (11.52). He went on to conclude his campaign on March 17 after bagging another title in the T62 400m.

Tara, the reigning indoor long jump world champion, took to Instagram to post on her husband’s incredible achievements and captioned the post:

“proud of you champ🥇to watch your learn and grow is unbelievable. you are the best to ever do it! & doing it with joy🤩 thats what i’m most proud of. just out there having fun, and runnin’ fast. Let’s go further 🫡”

Before this, Tara Davis-Woodhall also reposted a video on X where both can be seen sharing an adorable moment after Hunter won the T62 100m national title, with the caption:

“just the start🫡”

This was his first Para event since competing at the World Para Athletics Championships 2023 where he experienced a heartbreak due to an equipment malfunction that restricted him from participating in the T62 400m. He previously finished seventh in the T64 100m, clocking 11.46 in the event, which happened in Paris.

“I’m just so happy. It’s so validating. It was a hard lesson to learn at worlds, but it was something I needed, and to see the outcome of that today was just so validating. It means the world to have my team here supporting me, it’s what the sport’s all about and makes the moment so special,” post his victory, Hunter stated.

Some of Hunter’s other prominent accomplishments are winning three medals at the Paralympic Games - a silver in the T44 200m in 2016, a bronze in the T44 400m in 2016, and a bronze in the T62 400m in 2020.

Tara Davis-WoodHall is the U.S. collegiate record holder in the long jump

Tara Davis-Woodhall celebrates winning the Women's Long Jump during the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on July 09, 2023, in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Representing the University of Texas, Tara Davis-WoodHall holds the collegiate record in the long jump event with a 7.14m at the Texas Relays event in Austin on March 26, 2021.

This huge jump landed her in the top 30 list of all-time best jumps, announcing her arrival on the world stage. After a season at the University of Georgia as a student-athlete, she later transferred to the University of Texas.