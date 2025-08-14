Puma’s viral plea: How much does Mondo Duplantis get paid for every World Record

Mondo Duplantis recently cemented his prospect as the greatest pole vaulter after breaking the world record for the 13th time. He achieved this feat at the 2025 Gyulai Istvan Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, held on Tuesday, August 12, in Budapest.

Ad

He broke the world record by clearing 6.29m and surpassing his previous mark of 6.28m from the Stockholm Diamond League on June 15. The record-breaking jump made him earn a financial bonus, as he earns after every new mark he sets. The Swedish-American athlete receives $100,000 every time he breaks a world record. As of now, Duplantis has broken the world record 12 times throughout his career, increasing the height by approximately one cm every time.

Ad

Trending

According to Forbes, Duplantis can earn the bonus amount only once during a meet, meaning if the Olympic and World Championships gold medalist breaks the world record twice in a single event, he would be eligible for only $100,000, not $200,000. The pole vaulter has never broken the world record twice in a single event, hence making himself a fortune. After his recent world record in Budapest, his sponsor Puma, with whom he signed in 2019, made a hilarious statement, showcasing the athlete's ability to achieve even greater heights.

Ad

"Please give us a rest," the comment said.

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Mondo Duplantis will compete as a defending champion at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. He is also named as an ambassador for next year’s debut World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

Ad

Mondo Duplantis expresses his excitement for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Mondo Duplantis during the Diamond League in Monaco. (Photo by Getty Images)

Mondo Duplantis recently expressed his excitement for the inaugural edition of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, which will be held from September 11–13, 2026, in Budapest. Having won his second world championship gold medal and recorded his 13th world record in Budapest, he stated it would be a special event for him.

Ad

“We’re always looking for new ways to make sure that the spotlight shines on athletics and the Ultimate will light up Budapest,” Duplantis said. (via wionews.com)

“I have great memories of winning world gold two years ago and remember the incredible atmosphere inside the stadium that night. It would be a dream to break the world record in front of a packed crowd next year. This event is set to showcase our sport like never before and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship will feature a record-breaking prize fund of $10 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More