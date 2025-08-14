Puma’s viral plea: How much does Mondo Duplantis get paid for every World Record

Mondo Duplantis recently cemented his prospect as the greatest pole vaulter after breaking the world record for the 13th time. He achieved this feat at the 2025 Gyulai Istvan Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, held on Tuesday, August 12, in Budapest.
He broke the world record by clearing 6.29m and surpassing his previous mark of 6.28m from the Stockholm Diamond League on June 15. The record-breaking jump made him earn a financial bonus, as he earns after every new mark he sets. The Swedish-American athlete receives $100,000 every time he breaks a world record. As of now, Duplantis has broken the world record 12 times throughout his career, increasing the height by approximately one cm every time.
According to Forbes, Duplantis can earn the bonus amount only once during a meet, meaning if the Olympic and World Championships gold medalist breaks the world record twice in a single event, he would be eligible for only $100,000, not $200,000. The pole vaulter has never broken the world record twice in a single event, hence making himself a fortune. After his recent world record in Budapest, his sponsor Puma, with whom he signed in 2019, made a hilarious statement, showcasing the athlete's ability to achieve even greater heights.
"Please give us a rest," the comment said.
Mondo Duplantis will compete as a defending champion at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. He is also named as an ambassador for next year’s debut World Athletics Ultimate Championship.
Mondo Duplantis expresses his excitement for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship
Mondo Duplantis recently expressed his excitement for the inaugural edition of the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, which will be held from September 11–13, 2026, in Budapest. Having won his second world championship gold medal and recorded his 13th world record in Budapest, he stated it would be a special event for him.
“We’re always looking for new ways to make sure that the spotlight shines on athletics and the Ultimate will light up Budapest,” Duplantis said. (via wionews.com)
“I have great memories of winning world gold two years ago and remember the incredible atmosphere inside the stadium that night. It would be a dream to break the world record in front of a packed crowd next year. This event is set to showcase our sport like never before and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
The World Athletics Ultimate Championship will feature a record-breaking prize fund of $10 million.