Quincy Wilson impresses on 800m outdoor debut weeks after setting 400m high school indoor record

Quincy Wilson recently ran an exceptional 800m race at the Beach Run Invitational on April 5. The 16-year-old Bullis sophomore achieved the feat just a few weeks after setting a new U.S. high school indoor national record in March in the 400m race.

Quincy Wilson currently boasts himself as the under-18 world record holder in the indoor 400m race. Last month, the American athlete competed at the New Balance Nationals in Boston. He ran the 400m race under 45.76 seconds, improving his lead of 46.67s from March 2023. His timing not only became the national indoor high school record but was also registered as the indoor world record in the under-18 age group.

Weeks after his landmark achievement, Wilson impressed the athletic world, once again with his 800m performance at the Beach Run Invitational, scheduled from April 5 to 6.

Quincy Wilson blazed to victory by running under 1:50.44. His fellow Bullis athlete Colin Abrams and Camerin Williams from Alexis I DuPont High School came second and third with their respective timings of 1:51.11s and 1:51.81s.

Quincy Wilson plans to make it to the Olympic team ahead of Paris 2024

Quincy Wilson shattered the 400m US high school national record that was previously held by Elzie Coleman in 2004. Nevertheless, he left behind his competitors Jayvian Greene at 47.21s and Jaden Marchan at 47.41s.

After achieving the great feat, the budding athlete shared about his possibility of achieving a spot in the 4x400m relay race at the Paris Olympics 2024. He told Citius Mag that he has looked up to his ideals like Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley for the longest time. Now, he would like to compete in the US Olympic Trials in June.

"You know I have looked up to them for a long time but now I think it's my turn because I have come to the upper generation now," Quincy Wilson said.

"I can't wait to get, I hope I can be able to make the team and things like that because right now I was looking, I think I can, I may go to the trials this summer."

Wilson was also praised by reigning 100m world champion Noah Lyles when the young athlete clocked an impressive 45.19s in the 400m race at Florida Relays. Lyles took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and mentioned:

"I’m not putting any limits on @QuincyWilson5"

At the Florida Relays, Wilson ran a record-breaking timing of 45.19s in his outdoor season opener. It tied him for the ninth-fastest timing in school history.