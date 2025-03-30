Quincy Wilson makes his feelings known for receiving major honor for Indoor season performance 

Quincy Wilson expressed his gratitude after receiving a major honor for his outstanding performances in the Indoor track season. The 17-year-old was recently named the 'Athlete of the Meet' at the New Balance Indoor National Championships for the second consecutive year and thanked New Balance as well as Citius Mag for bestowing him with the honor.

The young Olympic gold medalist dominated the New Balance Indoor National Championships after facing a setback early on in the season. Quincy Wilson had lost to Andrew Salvodon at the VA Showcase 2025 in the 500m and made a strong comeback at the New Balance Indoor National Championships.

He set a new meet record in the 400m after a clash against Salvodon, who challenged Wilson till the final moments of the race. Moreover, his high school team dominated the 4x400m relay and won the gold medal. His performance received great praise from fans on social media who expressed their excitement to witness him compete in the upcoming outdoor track season.

Quincy Wilson was named the 'Athlete of the meet' for a second time in a year and expressed his elation in his latest Instagram story. He thanked New Balance as well as Citus Mag for the prestigious honor.

"2 years in a row being named Athlete of the meet at NBNI is a blessing thank you to @citiusmag and @newbalance," he wrote.

Quincy Wilson expresses his gratitude after receiving the honor | Instagram@_quincy_wilson

Moreover, he quoted a verse from the Bible as he shared a picture of both his trophies.

Quincy Wilson on facing a loss in his first race of the 2025 season

Quincy Wilson competes at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson expressed his thoughts about his loss at the VA Showcase 2025 early in the track season in an interview with Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, and Rai Benjamin in the 'Beyond the Records' podcast. The American athlete expressed how the loss gave him a completely different perspective about his performance and helped him to self-introspect on multiple aspects.

He revealed how the dynamic aspect of the sport is what makes it interesting, and the increasing competition is helping him to push his limits.

"The loss that I had a couple of weeks ago, I got to relook at everything differently. Just like, now it's time to change a lot of things around because there's always this person that's hungrier. You think that you are hungry but you never know what can happen. So, it's just. It was real blessing for me. The loss wasn't needed, I feel like the lessons that I learned was what I needed. I think I needed the lessons because they can't alwys be high, you can't always be high," he said.

Furthermore, he hoped to improve his performances as the season progressed and dominate the senior track circuit.

