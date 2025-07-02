Quincy Wilson reacts as fellow Bullis athlete Javonte Williams announces his college commitment

Quincy Wilson extended support to his fellow Bullis High School athlete Javonte Williams as he committed to the Maryland Terrapins for the 2026 class. Wilson has also attended colleges but hasn't announced his commitment to any track and field program yet.

Wilson is one of the most prominent high school athletes in the 400m distance. Hailing from Bullis High School in Maryland, Wilson has amassed several titles in his signature event, especially at the New Balance Nationals. He also unfurled his prowess at the 2024 Paris Olympics, anchoring the men's 4x400m relay team to the finals. Though he was replaced by Rai Benjamin in the finals, he nonetheless won the gold medal for his contribution.

Quincy Wilson was the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist at 16. As he continues making waves in the 2025 season, the 17-year-old extended support to his fellow Bullis High School athlete, Javonte Williams, who recently committed to the Maryland Terrapins men's football team in the class of 2026.

The Olympic gold medalist commented on Williams' post, saying:

"love bro! my dawg 5L"

Wilson reacts to Javonte Williams' commitment; Instagram - @jj.81k

Wilson opened his 2025 season with a 500m short track performance at the 2025 Virginia Showcase. He raced against Andrew Salvodon but finished two seconds behind as the latter broke the U.S. high school national record.

Quincy Wilson received a shout-out from his coach as he broke the National title for the fifth time

Wilson running at the 2025 Penn Relays - (Source: Getty)

Quincy Wilson emerged victorious at the 2025 New Balance National Championships, defending his 400m title for the fifth time. Moreover, he also helped the 4x400m relay team to victory by clocking the fastest time in the final leg. His excellence on the track garnered praise from his coach, Joe Lee, who has trained the 17-year-old since his early days.

"Continue to have fun National Champ 🏆🔥 @_quincy_wilson added another crown to his collection—400m NATIONAL TITLE #5 locked in at @newbalancenationals. This is greatness in real time—and he’s just gettin started! 🚀," he wrote on Instagram.

Wilson holds the American high school records in the indoor and outdoor 400m. In 2023, he signed a NIL deal with New Balance, becoming one of the youngest US track and field athletes to join the family of a major sports apparel brand. For his victorious Olympic campaign, he won the USATF Youth Athlete of the Year besides the Washington Post's 2024 All-Met Athlete of the Year.

