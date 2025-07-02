  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Quincy Wilson reacts as fellow Bullis athlete Javonte Williams announces his college commitment

Quincy Wilson reacts as fellow Bullis athlete Javonte Williams announces his college commitment

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jul 02, 2025 07:04 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson extended support to his fellow Bullis High School athlete Javonte Williams as he committed to the Maryland Terrapins for the 2026 class. Wilson has also attended colleges but hasn't announced his commitment to any track and field program yet.

Ad

Wilson is one of the most prominent high school athletes in the 400m distance. Hailing from Bullis High School in Maryland, Wilson has amassed several titles in his signature event, especially at the New Balance Nationals. He also unfurled his prowess at the 2024 Paris Olympics, anchoring the men's 4x400m relay team to the finals. Though he was replaced by Rai Benjamin in the finals, he nonetheless won the gold medal for his contribution.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Quincy Wilson was the youngest track and field Olympic gold medalist at 16. As he continues making waves in the 2025 season, the 17-year-old extended support to his fellow Bullis High School athlete, Javonte Williams, who recently committed to the Maryland Terrapins men's football team in the class of 2026.

Ad

The Olympic gold medalist commented on Williams' post, saying:

"love bro! my dawg 5L"
Wilson reacts to Javonte Williams&#039; commitment; Instagram - @jj.81k
Wilson reacts to Javonte Williams' commitment; Instagram - @jj.81k

Wilson opened his 2025 season with a 500m short track performance at the 2025 Virginia Showcase. He raced against Andrew Salvodon but finished two seconds behind as the latter broke the U.S. high school national record.

Ad

Quincy Wilson received a shout-out from his coach as he broke the National title for the fifth time

Wilson running at the 2025 Penn Relays - (Source: Getty)
Wilson running at the 2025 Penn Relays - (Source: Getty)

Quincy Wilson emerged victorious at the 2025 New Balance National Championships, defending his 400m title for the fifth time. Moreover, he also helped the 4x400m relay team to victory by clocking the fastest time in the final leg. His excellence on the track garnered praise from his coach, Joe Lee, who has trained the 17-year-old since his early days.

Ad
"Continue to have fun National Champ 🏆🔥 @_quincy_wilson added another crown to his collection—400m NATIONAL TITLE #5 locked in at @newbalancenationals. This is greatness in real time—and he’s just gettin started! 🚀," he wrote on Instagram.

Wilson holds the American high school records in the indoor and outdoor 400m. In 2023, he signed a NIL deal with New Balance, becoming one of the youngest US track and field athletes to join the family of a major sports apparel brand. For his victorious Olympic campaign, he won the USATF Youth Athlete of the Year besides the Washington Post's 2024 All-Met Athlete of the Year.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications