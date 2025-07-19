"Ready to go again" - Noah Lyles shares raw reaction after loss in first 100m race of the season

American track and field athlete Noah Lyles shared his thoughts after making his 100m season debut at the London Diamond League on Saturday, July 19. The reigning Olympic 100m champion finished second behind Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville.Seville secured the win with a strong performance, clocking 9.86s, close to Noah Lyles’ 9.78s gold-medal run at the Paris Olympics. The Jamaican athlete had the strongest start in the field. While Lyles closed hard in the final meters to secure second place, he couldn’t quite close the gap by the finish line.Noah Lyles finished second, clocking a time of 10.00s, while Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes finished third with a time of 10.02s. After the race, Lyles called his performance one of his best 100m season openers and conveyed his satisfaction about being back on the track, saying he’s ready to compete again.“What a great race and one of my best 100m season openers. Can’t express how good it feels to be racing again. I’m ready to go again!” Noah Lyles wrote on X.This was Lyles’ first 100m race since his Olympic gold medal win in Paris. The London Diamond League marked the 11th stop on the Wanda Diamond League circuit and drew a sell-out crowd of 60,000 to the London Stadium, the iconic venue that hosted the 2012 Olympic Games.Just days before the London meet, Noah Lyles made his 200m season debut at the Monaco Diamond League, where he claimed victory with a time of 19.88s, beating reigning Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo. Zimbabwe’s Makanakaishe Charamba finished third in that race.Noah Lyles reflects on his future and showman persona ahead of London Diamond League2025 Novuna London Athletics Meet - Source: GettyIn an interview with BBC Sport ahead of the London Diamond League, Lyles spoke candidly about his evolving identity both on and off the track. The sprinter said he’s still figuring out what version of himself he wants to present going forward.&quot;I don't know, I'm wondering that. I had a really good chance to not only just sit with myself but also think ahead to the future, and how I want to continue presenting myself as the showman and so on,&quot; Noah Lyles said.&quot;I think [the crowd are] going to get maybe a mixed bag right now, as I'm redefining how I want to be seen over the next few years.&quot;As the reigning world champion in both the 100m and 200m, Lyles has earned automatic qualification for the 2025 World Athletics Championships and does not need to compete at the U.S. National Championships to secure his place.The 2025 World Championships will be held from September 13 to 21 in Tokyo, Japan, where Lyles will be vying to defend his double sprint title.