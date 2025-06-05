Rebekah Allick reacts as Riley Gaines joins Nebraska governor Jim Pillen in passing of bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports

The prominent middle blocker of the Nebraska Volleyball team, Rebekah Allick, has shared her thoughts on former competitive swimmer turned conservative political activist, Riley Gaines. Along with Gaines, Allick was also present at the Nebraska Government office when the act banning transgender athletes' participation in women's sports in Nebraska was signed.

The Nebraska Governor, Jim Pillen, approved the 'Stand With Women Act,' which mandates that student-athletes who choose to participate in athletic competition in Nebraska must play for the teams that match their biological sex at birth. Riley Gaines is one of the leading advocates and has directed multiple campaigns that prohibit transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.

The decorated senior middle blocker of the elite Nebraska Volleyball program, Rebekah Allick, along with Riley Gaines and other significant individuals, was present in the government office for the final approval of the bill. Through her Instagram story, Allick mentioned her heartfelt thoughts. She wrote:

"Be(ing) the change you want to see in the world"

Screenshot of Rebekah Allick's Instagram story | Source: IG/@rebekahallick_

Through her Instagram post, the prominent activist also expressed her thoughts on the recent bill. She stated:

"Nebraska officially becomes the 28th state to ban men from women’s sports in K–12 schools and colleges. Thank you, @govjimpillen! + fangirling over @jordybahl & @rebekahallick_ 🤩🤩🤩"

During her notable collegiate career at the University of Kentucky, Gaines represented the swimming team. She was a twelve-time NCAA All-American and clinched four SEC Championship medals and one NCAA Championship medal.

Activist Riley Gaines reflects her thoughts on the President's Executive Order

Riley Gaines is present as President Trump Signs No Men In Women's Sports Executive Order - Source: Getty

In February 2025, Riley Gaines assisted in Donald Trump's Executive Order, 'Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports', which states that any elementary, secondary, or post-secondary school that allows transgender athletes to participate in women's sports teams could lose federal funding.

During her press conference appearance in April 2025, Gaines shared her thoughts on the significance of the President's order. She added:

"Following President Trump's executive order signing of this EO barring men from participating in women's sports within any educational program that receives federal funding and it was the most amazing thing to be there and you have all of these young girls. I'm talking five, six, seven, eight years old."

She continued:

"They've got their jerseys on their sports uniforms, their big bows in their hair that they wear on the soccer field, that visual means more to me than I could possibly put into words."

Last year, the Nashville, Tennessee native, also launched the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute in Virginia.

