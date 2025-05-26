Riley Gaines ridicules the subject of 'trans broken arm syndrome'

Prominent conservative political commentator Riley Gaines shared her thoughts on the trans broken arm syndrome. Gaines is a former NCAA swimmer who represented the University of Kentucky.

Gaines is a 12-time NCAA All-American and won a silver medal in the 4x200y freestyle relay at the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, which were held in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Greensboro Aquatic Centre.

Since her retirement from swimming, Gaines has become widely known for her advocacy against the involvement of transgender women in women's sports. She has actively shared her thoughts on this issue over the years through her various platforms.

In March 2024, Gaines was one of the voices who initiated a case against the NCAA regarding the participation of transgender women athletes in women's sports. She was also present at the White House this year as US President Donald Trump signed an executive order threatening to revoke federal funding from any school that allowed transgender girls to play on girls' teams.

Through a recent X post, Gaines shared her thoughts on the trans broken arm syndrome. She wrote:

"I want off this ride lol"

The trans broken arm syndrome is a derogatory and offensive term, used to describe a form of medical discrimination that is faced by transgender individuals. It is the tendency of healthcare providers to erroneously believe that the identity of the patient might be the root cause of an issue, as per the National Library of Medicine. This syndrome is also referred to as gender-related medical misattribution and invasive questioning (GRMMIQ).

In August 2024, Gaines launched her initiative, Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, which is situated in Arlington, Virginia. In May 2025, the institute announced its first-ever Leadership Program based on women's rights in continuation of the principles of Gaines' center.

Riley Gaines shares update on her national best-selling book Swimming Against The Current

Riley Gaines at the House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX - Source: Getty

Through an Instagram post earlier this month, Riley Gaines announced the release of the new paperback edition of her book, Swimming Against the Current: Fighting for Common Sense in a World That’s Lost Its Mind. Through her post, she also shared a heartfelt message, mentioning:

"To the thousands who have reached out and shared how this book gave you the courage to do the hard or unpopular thing: you can’t begin to know how much that means to me. That was the exact reason I wrote it."

She continued:

"The most loving thing someone can do is speak the truth. The paperback is here. The message is the same."

During her swimming career, she also won two gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze medal at the SEC Championships.

