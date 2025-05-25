Recalling ‘special’ memories at Roland Garros, Lindsey Vonn expresses excitement for French Open 2025

Lindsey Vonn shared her thoughts on her special memories from performing the “Les Trois Coups” at the Roland Garros at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The three-time Olympic medalist further expressed her excitement for the 2025 French Open.

Vonn is an eight-time World Championships medalist and cemented her legacy in the sport by becoming the oldest woman to clinch a podium finish at a World Cup. In March 2025, she won the silver medal in the Super-G race event at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Sun Valley, Idaho. This was her first podium finish after returning from retirement in December 2024.

Through her latest Instagram post, Lindsey Vonn reminisced about the symbolic ceremony she performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Furthermore, she also expressed elation for the 2025 French Open and shared her well-wishes for the players taking part. The 2025 French Open will be held from May 25 to June 8.

"Memories from @rolandgarros last summer… 🎾🙏🏻 Such a special moment performing ‘Les Trois Coups’ at the Paris Olympics last year. What an incredible place. So pumped for the next 2 weeks. Good luck to all the players!👏🏻"

The decorated skier performed “Les Trois Coups” last year at the Roland Garros on the clay Court Philippe-Chatrier. The ceremony involves a person holding a long wooden staff in front of the audience and hitting the staff on the ground three times, as the sound echoes in the stadium. This ceremony is a homage to French culture and heritage. The three strikes symbolize the start of a performance.

Along with her Olympic and World Championships feats, Lindsey Vonn also holds multiple records and has won 20 World Cup globes throughout her career.

Lindsey Vonn on the emotional toll of competing in later stages of her career

Lindsey Vonn at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn made her return to the sport of alpine ski racing at the age of 40. She had initially announced her retirement in 2019, citing injuries.

However, after a successful partial knee replacement, Vonn was able to ski again. Regarding the emotional challenges she has faced since her return, she shared her thoughts through an Instagram post in February.

"I love skiing, and that’s the only reason I came back to this sport but there have been so many negative voices. People who don’t believe in me. People who say I’m too old and slow. People who question my character. People who tell me to move over because my time is up. I know they are only a few voices out of many. But it still hurts. I try to be strong, but I’m not always strong. I am human."

In 2011, she was honoured with the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award, and was also the United States Olympic Committee's sportswoman of the year.

