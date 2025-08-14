"Remember that white boy with no legs"- Tara Davis-Woodhall opens up about convincing parents to hang out with Hunter Woodhall for first time

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently recalled how she used to convince her parents to let her hang out with her now husband, Hunter Woodhall, in her recent appearance on Justin Gatlin's podcast. The couple is currently gearing up for the upcoming events of the 2025 track season.

Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall met each other for the first time in February 2017 at a track meet in Pocatello, Idaho. Following this, the couple followed each other on social media, and after keeping in touch for a while, they started dating in June 2017. After going through their share of ups and downs, the duo got engaged in September 2021 and got married in October 2022.

The couple is frequently seen talking about their relationship, and most recently, Davis-Woodhall opened up about how she convinced her parents to hang out with Woodhall for the first time. In her conversation with Gatlin and Rodney Green at the Ready Set Go podcast, she revealed that she hung out with him for the first time during his 2017 World Championships season. The long jump athlete further said that she drove down to Chula Vista at 6 in the morning.

"It was his world champ season in 2017, and he went to go train at Chula Vista at the training center. And I lived in California at the time, and I asked my parents. I was like, "Hey, you remember that white boy with no legs?" I was like, "Hey, can I go, you know, drive down to Chula Vista, hang out with Hunter?" And my mom's like, "Hunter, the white boy with no legs." I was like, "Yes." And this was right before we were going into college," said Tara Davis-Woodhall. (21:58 onwards)

She added:

"And my parents said, "Yeah." And so at 6:00 a.m. I drove down. We hung out for the day. We trained. We had the best day ever. It was I got there at 8:00 a.m. We actually got to, like, train together for the first time. And um, I saw him run. He saw me jump. And I was training for Pan Ams, I think, and he was training for his World Champs. And it was so much fun."

Woodhall recently revealed how the companionship between him and Davis-Woodhall helped them to achieve success in their respective careers.

Tara Davis-Woodhall penned a heartfelt note for husband Hunter Woodhall

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are always seen hyping each other after their victories in the track world, and most recently, the long jump athlete cheered for her husband after he set a new world record for the men's 400m T62 event. The Paralympic athlete clocked 45.70s in the event on July 13, 2025, at the Trackwired Manhattan Qualifier.

Following this impressive feat, Davis-Woodhall penned a note for him on Instagram, heaping praise on him for the victory.

"45.70!! WORLD RECORD💪🏽It was only a matter of time!! I’m so proud of you, you’ve worked so hard for this! 45 mf seconds," wrote Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Shortly after this, Woodhall replied to this adorable note with a heartfelt message on his Instagram story that read:

"This girl makes me want to be great I swear."

Tara Davis-Woodhall also recently set a world record in the long jump event at the Prefontaine Classic by registering a jump of 7.07m.

