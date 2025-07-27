Riley Gaines lashes out at commentator Elle Duncan's for unapologetic remark after crass joke on air during WNBA All-Star game

Riley Gaines called out ESPN anchor Elie Duncan's unapologetic attitude after she made a crass 'D' joke on-air during the WNBA All-Star Game. Duncan's attempt to crack a lighthearted joke garnered public attention, but the anchor claimed that she had been making these for years. Riley Gaines, the political activist and a frontrunner of advocating against transgender participation in women's sports, has been involved in lawsuits to protect the same, and also the purpose of Title IX. She frequently participates in social campaigns, speaks at events related to the issue, and shares her views and opinions on social media. Recently, ESPN commentator Elie Duncan came under public outrage after she refused to apologize for the 'D' joke she cracked on air during the WNBA All-Star game. &quot;'We hope it gets a little bit more competitive, because like a girls trip to Cancun, right now, there's no D.'The above joke was one of the many that Duncan has been making for nearly a decade, as she said on the Dan Le Batard Show. The joke and the unfazed remarks of Elie Duncan didn't sit well with Riley Gaines. The latter gave a hypothetical situation of a man cracking the same joke and what consequences he could have faced. &quot;Is she serious? Imagine if a man said that joke....he would've apologized on air immediately after the next break and likely been put on leave ???&quot;Gaines recently mourned the death of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who was also a supporter of Donald Trump, and their ties went back 40 years. Riley Gaines made her opinions heard after two track and field athletes filed a lawsuit against OSAA Gaines at the House Republicans Speak Following Vote On The Protection Of Women And Girls In Sports Act - (Source: Getty)Two track and field athletes, Reese Eckard and Alexa Anderson, refused to share the podium with a transgender athlete and were maltreated by the school officials. The girls filed a lawsuit against the Oregon State Athletics Association for infringing their First Amendment Rights, and received support from former swimmer and activist, Riley Gaines. She shared a conversation with AFPI's executive general counsel, Jessica Hart Steinmann, on her X handle and wrote:&quot;Another lawsuit from female athletes has been filed in Oregon. Two young girls peacefully objected to a male competing in the girls’ state championship by refusing to share the podium. Officials shut them down. That’s a clear violation of their First Amendment rights.&quot;Gaines and her husband, Louis Barker, announced their pregnancy on June 14, 2025, and revealed that they are expecting their first baby girl.