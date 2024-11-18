Riley Gaines reacts to NFL players from Tenneesee Titans doing the Trump dance

Riley Gaines recently reacted to the NFL players from Tennesee Titans performing the Trump dance. The 24-year-old social activist took to her X handle to express her thoughts.

During a recent game against the Minnesota Vikings, the players from Tennesee Titans performed the iconic YMCA dance, popularized by President-elect Donald J Trump, after a touchdown. Despite losing the game by 13-23, the Titans were all over the social media for this move.

Sharing a video of the same, Gaines posted on her X handle [formerly Twitter],

"I dont watch ESPN anymore. Someone please tell me if they're covering all the NFL and college players doing the Trump dance."

Riley Gaines' reference to ESPN was a dig at one of their commentators and former NFL player Ryan Clark, who had disapproved of Trump's election as the 47th President of the USA. In a video posted on his X account, Clark said that the results reminded him of how 'divisive' the country had become.

Interestingly, the players from the Tennessee Titans are not the only ones to have performed the viral Trump dance. Recently, Brock Bowers from the Las Vegas Raiders danced during the game against the Miami Dolphins. Before that, Nick Bosa performed the Trump dance in the game against

Riley Gaines on Nick Bosa performing the Trump dance

Riley Gaines on Nick Bosa performing the Trump Dance [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines had also reacted to the Trump dance performed by San Francisco 49ers' defensive end player Nick Bosa. Bosa performed the jig during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 10, where the 49ers won by 23-20.

Gaines posted on her X handle,

"Yesterday: fined $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat. Today: celebrates with the iconic Trump dance after a sack. In a world of Colin Kaepernicks, be a Nick Bosa"

For the unversed, Nick Bosa was punished with a hefty fine by the NFL organizers for gatecrashing an interview wearing a MAGA cap, an acronym for Make America Great Again, a slogan popularized by Donald Trump.

Donald Trump recently won the Presidential elections for the USA with a thumping majority of 312-226 in terms of electoral college votes. Trump defeated the Democrat candidate and former vice president, Kamala Harris to win the elections, becoming the second president since Grover Cleveland to be elected for two non-consecutive terms.

Riley Gaines has supported Donald Trump's election as the president of the USA since the beginning. Both have advocated for the exclusion of transgenders from women's sports, and both had campaigned against the participation of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics.

