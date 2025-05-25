Riley Gaines shares 4-word reaction to transgender athlete AB Hernandez’s qualifier win facing journalist’s appeal

Riley Gaines reacted to a journalist's appeal to the Governor of California to protect female athletes after transgender athlete AB Hernandez clinched first place in the girls' long jump at the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet. Gaines has strongly advocated for the participation of biologically male athletes in women's sports.
Riley Gaines, a University of Kentucky alumna, faced transgender athlete Lia Thomas in the 200-yard freestyle event at the 2022 NCAA Championships. The former faced the hardest blow when the fifth position was given to Thomas despite being tied with them. Since then, Gaines has been the frontrunner of Donald Trump's campaign when he signed an executive order to bar biological males from participation in female sports.
Gaines, who was one of the 16 female student athletes to file a legal case against the NCAA over the aforementioned issue, recently reacted to a Jurupa Valley High School junior, AB Hernandez, winning the CIF state qualifier in the girls' long jump. The transgender high school athlete's victory prompted journalist Megyn Kelly to appeal to the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, to protect the rights of female athletes.
Kelly's post said:
"@GavinNewsom - I’m begging you, begging you to please do something to protect these girls. They have the right to feel the glorious joy of winning. The confidence that comes to a girl from giving everything & being FIRST. Pls- you know this."
The Kentucky alum reiterated, saying:
"Every bit of this"
Riley Gaines won four medals at the SEC Championships: two golds, a silver, and a bronze.
Riley Gaines expressed feelings about crossing the one-year milestone of her autobiography release
Riley Gaines released her first book, 'Swimming Against the Current - Fighting for Common Sense in a World That's Lost Its Mind,' co-authored by A.J. Gregory, on May 21, 2024. In 2025, as the book celebrated its first anniversary, the 25-year-old penned an emotional note as she announced the release of its new paperback.
"One year ago today, I released a book that became a national best-seller within weeks. Because of YOU — your support, the continued demand, and the ongoing cultural conversation — we’re releasing a brand-new paperback edition of Swimming Against the Current TODAY!"
The former swimmer added:
"Several times over the past year I have found myself overwhelmed by the emails, letters, and conversations — people stepping away from comfort, choosing conviction over convenience, and finding strength in standing alone. The most loving thing someone can do is speak the truth. The paperback is here. The message is the same."
Riley Gaines has been hosting the Fox Nation podcast Gaines for Girls and the weekly Outkick since 2023.