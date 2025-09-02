Riley Gaines voices support for anti-trans campaigner Kirralie Smith after $200K penalty threat over misgendering soccer players

American political activist Riley Gaines took to social media to share her reaction as Australian women's rights advocate Kirralie Smith faces a potential $200,000 penalty for misgendering two transgender soccer players, namely Stephanie Blanch and Riley Dennis. Both Blanch and Dennis play under the New South Wales (NSW), which includes semi-pro women's soccer leagues in the nation.Smith has been told by the court in New South Wales that she unlawfully incited hatred towards Blanch and Dennis due to their identity with comments she made online back in 2023. Smith has been found guilty, and along with the penalty, she is also expected to make a public apology and undergo anti-discrimination training. The court's final decision is expected to be made later in November this year.Riley Gaines is known for being an advocate against the inclusion of transgender women in women's sports. Gaines rose to fame after she tied for fifth with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Championships, with the NCAA awarding Thomas a trophy but not giving one to Gaines. This led to her becoming a vocal advocate for women's rights as well.Gaines took to X and shared an image of Stephanie Blanch, captioning the post with:&quot;Imagine being fined $200,000 for saying the person in this photo is a man. Because that's precisely what @KirralieS is facing&quot;Riley Gaines was an accomplished swimmer at the collegiate level, representing the University of Kentucky. She earned multiple accolades, such as 12 NCAA All-American honors.Riley Gaines on motherhood and how it felt natural to herGaines recently made her feelings known on motherhood - Source: GettyRiley Gaines recently announced that she was pregnant and is expecting a baby girl with her husband, Louis Barker. In an interview on The Dr. Jordan B. Peterson Podcast, Gaines discussed motherhood and any potential concerns she has: (4:16 onwards)&quot;You know, I have lots of siblings. I'm the second oldest, so I would say I'm pretty nurturing in general. I don't know again if it's having lots of siblings, being very family oriented my entire life. I don't know what it is, but it feels almost as if this was like my purpose and I think that's almost innate.&quot;&quot;I think it's something a lot of women feel especially as they reach a certain age but motherhood to me it just it didn't seem like an option. And of course, God willing, given that I have been blessed to have the capacity to do so and there was no issues or problems or fertility issues. It just feels so right, so natural.&quot;Riley Gaines announced that she was pregnant on a post online, which came just during her online feud with Simone Biles.