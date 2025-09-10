Rushell Clayton ruled out with injury as Jamaican's World Championships campaign faces setback, no replacement named

Jamaican track athlete Rushell Clayton has been ruled out of the World Championships 2025 in Tokyo, owing to an injury. This is a big setback for the Jamaican contingent at the World event, considering the results Clayton has given in the earlier editions of the competition.

As per reports, Clayton is suffering from a leg injury and will not be representing her nation in Tokyo. She qualified for the World Championships after her fantastic performances at the Jamaican Championships, where she won the top podium finish after clocking a run time of 53.81 seconds. But now, she has been forced to be sidelined from the main event, and no replacement has been named so far.

Jamaican team manager Ian Forbes also confirmed that Clayton would be missing the World event. Forbed said (via Jamaica Gleaner):

"I can confirm that Ms Rushell Clayton has been withdrawn due to injury."

Rushell Clayton had clinched two bronze medals in the 2019 and 2023 editions of the World Championships and has a very impressive record in the competition. Her performances in the season have also been quite notable, which include podium finishes at the Kingston Grand Slam Track meet. Clayton also finished 3rd behind Andrenette Knight and Ayomide Folorunso at the Rome Diamond League a couple of months back.

Rushell Clayton opens up about her mindset while competing in the 400m hurdles event

Rushell Clayton (Image via: Getty)

Rushell Clayton shed light on her mindset while competing in the 400m hurdles event on the track. In an interview, Clayton shared that she likes to compete and just show results in her races.

Additionally, the Jamaican athlete also remarked that whenever she is on the track, she wants to give her 100 percent. Clayton said (via Grand Slam Track, 00:34 onwards):

"I'm always competing, I am always showing up. When I step on the line just know that I am going to be there. You don't have to think that Rushell is going to be there, she's going to be there and she's going to run."

Further speaking about her competitors, Clayton heaped praises and said that every one of them has grown from strength to strength in recent times. She said (1:32 onwards):

"Everybody shows up, so it's not like I am relaxed today. People are always showing up and people are improving in every race. I don't see one person that's been the same, everybody's been improving."

Notably, Clayton entered the 2025 season on the back of an impressive last season where she missed the podium at the Paris Olympics after finishing 5th. She also clinched podium finishes at DL events in Oslo, London, Silesia and Stockholm.

