  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Rushell Clayton ruled out with injury as Jamaican's World Championships campaign faces setback, no replacement named

Rushell Clayton ruled out with injury as Jamaican's World Championships campaign faces setback, no replacement named

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 10, 2025 19:00 GMT
Diamond League Silesia. 2024 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial. - Source: Getty
Rushell Clayton (Image via: Getty Images)

Jamaican track athlete Rushell Clayton has been ruled out of the World Championships 2025 in Tokyo, owing to an injury. This is a big setback for the Jamaican contingent at the World event, considering the results Clayton has given in the earlier editions of the competition.

Ad

As per reports, Clayton is suffering from a leg injury and will not be representing her nation in Tokyo. She qualified for the World Championships after her fantastic performances at the Jamaican Championships, where she won the top podium finish after clocking a run time of 53.81 seconds. But now, she has been forced to be sidelined from the main event, and no replacement has been named so far.

Jamaican team manager Ian Forbes also confirmed that Clayton would be missing the World event. Forbed said (via Jamaica Gleaner):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I can confirm that Ms Rushell Clayton has been withdrawn due to injury."

Rushell Clayton had clinched two bronze medals in the 2019 and 2023 editions of the World Championships and has a very impressive record in the competition. Her performances in the season have also been quite notable, which include podium finishes at the Kingston Grand Slam Track meet. Clayton also finished 3rd behind Andrenette Knight and Ayomide Folorunso at the Rome Diamond League a couple of months back.

Ad

Rushell Clayton opens up about her mindset while competing in the 400m hurdles event

Rushell Clayton (Image via: Getty)
Rushell Clayton (Image via: Getty)

Rushell Clayton shed light on her mindset while competing in the 400m hurdles event on the track. In an interview, Clayton shared that she likes to compete and just show results in her races.

Ad

Additionally, the Jamaican athlete also remarked that whenever she is on the track, she wants to give her 100 percent. Clayton said (via Grand Slam Track, 00:34 onwards):

"I'm always competing, I am always showing up. When I step on the line just know that I am going to be there. You don't have to think that Rushell is going to be there, she's going to be there and she's going to run."
Ad

Further speaking about her competitors, Clayton heaped praises and said that every one of them has grown from strength to strength in recent times. She said (1:32 onwards):

"Everybody shows up, so it's not like I am relaxed today. People are always showing up and people are improving in every race. I don't see one person that's been the same, everybody's been improving."
Ad
youtube-cover

Notably, Clayton entered the 2025 season on the back of an impressive last season where she missed the podium at the Paris Olympics after finishing 5th. She also clinched podium finishes at DL events in Oslo, London, Silesia and Stockholm.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications