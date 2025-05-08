Sam Kerr, Naomi Girma & other women's soccer players send love to Mallory Swanson & Dansby Swanson after pregnancy announcement

Soccer icon Mallory Swanson and Dansby Swanson have recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Their disclosure attracted positive thoughts from multiple sports personalities such as Sam Kerr, Naomi Girma, Carli Lloyd, Sarah Gorden, Kelley O'Hara, and Korbin Albert.

2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist, Mallory Swanson, plays as a forward for the Chicago Stars FC of the National Women's Soccer League. She has played with the United States U17 and U20 teams and now plays with the United States women's national soccer team.

She won the FIFA World Cup in 2019. Her husband, Dansby Swanson, plays in Major League Baseball with the Chicago Cubs as a shortstop. Through her Instagram post, the soccer star announced that they are expecting.

"Our greatest blessing 🤍"

Her post attracted elated views from multiple soccer stars, including legendary Australian and Chelsea FC Women striker Sam Kerr, who wrote:

"Congrats"

Kerr's Chelsea teammate and centre back for the US Women's National Team, Naomi Girma, added:

"congrats 🥰❤️ so happy for you guys"

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, and soccer icon, Carli Lloyd, shared:

"Sooo amazing. Congratulations to you both ❤️❤️"

Former US National team player and Lloyd's renowned teammate Kelley O'Hara wrote:

"Yesssss!!! ❤️🥹"

National Women's Soccer League side Angel City FC's centre back Sarah Gorden shared:

"Omg yay Mal congrats💞💞💞"

US National team and Première Ligue club Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Korbin Albert, wrote:

"Congratulations!!!!!🎉🎉"

Mallory Swanson's Instagram post featuring athletes' comments - Source: via @malpugh on Instagram

Mallory Swanson represented the United States national team in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics and became the youngest Olympic goalscorer for the team.

Mallory Swanson reflects on her 2021 Olympic struggles

During her interview with The Players Tribune in October 2024, Swanson reflected on the challenges she faced as she missed the Olympic team selection.

"And when I wasn’t healthy, I couldn’t be me — the girl who just loved to have the ball at her feet. I felt a lot of pressure to make that Olympic team in 2021. I think my self-worth was tied up with being on that roster. And when Vlatko called and told me I wasn’t going to make it, I almost felt … relieved in a way."

She continued:

"I knew it was coming, because, like I said, I hadn’t been the best version of myself those two years. I had this opportunity to work on myself a bit. Not just as a player, but off the field, too."

In 2023, Swanson led the US team in scoring with seven goals in six matches.

