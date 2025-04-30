Trinity Rodman sends heartfelt message to USWNT teammate Mallory Swanson on 27th birthday

USWNT football player Trinity Rodman wished her teammate Mallory Swanson, who turns 27 this year. Swanson, a prolific forward hailing from Colorado, plays for the Chicago Stars and the national team.

Swanson has also served a short stint with Rodman's current club, Washington Spirits, between 2017-2019. They were also part of the team that won the gold medal together last year at the quadrennial games.

Rodman shared a picture with Swanson on her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt birthday wish. She expressed her love for Swanson and remarked about missing her senior teammate. She wrote:

"Happy bday Mal love u lots and miss u crazy"

"Wish I could give u a big hug rn"

Screenshot of Rodman's birthday wish for Mallory Swanson (Image via: Rodman's Instagram)

Swanson has yet to appear in a game for the Chicago Stars in the 2025 NWSL season, after her strong performance last season with seven goals and four assists. Her team is presently 14th in the table, having won only one of their six games.

On the other hand, Trinity Rodman competed in four games for the Washington Spirit in NWSL. They are in the third position currently in the table.

Trinity Rodman shares her feelings after an impressive outing for the national side against Brazil

Trinity Rodman (Image via: Getty)

Trinity Rodman shared her thoughts after an impressive performance against Brazil during the Women's International Friendly match earlier this month (April 6). Rodman scored the first goal for the USWNT in the first half of the contest and eventually helped her side to a win.

In a post-match interview, Rodman hailed her leadership qualities on the pitch and said that her aggressive gameplay is a major factor behind this trait of hers. She said (via ESPN):

"My leadership comes from the way that I play and how aggressive that I [am], but also just the energy that I provide. I think I try to embed in this team that you lock in at the right moments, but you can also kind of have fun and be a human at different moments."

Just a couple of days after this defeat, Brazil replied with a 2-1 win against the USWNT on April 9.

