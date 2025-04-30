WATCH: Ben Shelton introduces Coco Gauff to his girlfriend Trinity Rodman in adorable scenes at Madrid Open

Ben Shelton has been enjoying his girlfriend Trinity Rodman's support during his campaign at the 2025 Madrid Open. While at the tournament, Shelton also took the time to introduce the soccer superstar to his close friend Coco Gauff.

After cheering Shelton on during his loss to Alexander Zverev in the BMW Open final in Munich, Rodman accompanied the American to Madrid for his campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event. Although the World No. 13 suffered a disappointing loss to Jakub Mensik in the third round, Rodman stole the show during the match after getting noticed for wearing jewelry dedicated to the American.

During a recent practice session at the Madrid Open, Ben Shelton was spotted greeting Coco Gauff and adorably introducing her to his girlfriend. The 21-year-old shared a brief handshake with Trinity Rodman before heading back to the court.

While Shelton's singles campaign has come to an early end, the American is still in action in the men's doubles event at the ATP Masters 1000 event. The 22-year-old and his doubles partner Rohan Bopanna are set to face Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the second round.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. The World No. 4 will battle it out against Mirra Andreeva for a place in the semifinals of the tournament.

Ben Shelton reveals why he and Trinity Rodman won't go on double dates with Coco Gauff and her boyfriend

Ben Shelton and Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Although Ben Shelton and Coco Gauff have often described each other as close friends, the former recently admitted that he and his girlfriend Trinity Rodman won't be going on double dates with Gauff and her boyfriend.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 22-year-old explained that he wasn't a big fan of double dates. Shelton also pointed out that his packed schedule made it difficult to get together with his friends who were in long-term relationships.

"Not the biggest double date guy, to be honest. More of a normal date guy. But I guess we’ll see. Definitely have a lot of friends who are in long-term relationships, but for it to match up where we’re all in the same place at the same time is unlikely," Shelton said.

Ben Shelton also opened up about the "sacrifices" he and USWNT star Trinity Rodman had to make to spend time together amid their successful sporting careers. However, the World No. 13 disclosed that they made it work because they were both "selfless" people.

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More