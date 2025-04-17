Ben Shelton and girlfriend Trinity Rodman won't go on double dates with Coco Gauff and her boyfriend: Here's why

Ben Shelton has no intention of taking his girlfriend Trinity Rodman on a double date with Coco Gauff and her boyrfriend. Shelton explained why he felt it was unlikely that such an outing would materialize.

Shelton made waves when he made his relationship with American soccer star Trinity Rodman official with a sweet Instagram post. Gauff joined the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Sloane Stephens in celebrating the "hard launch" of their relationship.

However, despite Coco Gauff's excitement and his close friendship with the World No. 4, Ben Shelton admitted that he couldn't see himself going on a double date with Gauff and her boyfriend. In an interview with US Weekly, he 22-year-old shared that he much preferred "normal dates" with Trinity Rodman while also highlighting the challenge of lining up their schedule with his friends who were in long-term relationships.

"Not the biggest double date guy, to be honest. More of a normal date guy. But I guess we’ll see. Definitely have a lot of friends who are in long-term relationships, but for it to match up where we’re all in the same place at the same time is unlikely," Ben Shelton said.

While Gauff has chosen to keep the identity of her boyfriend under wraps, Shelton disclosed that he had always planned to share news of his serious relationship on Instagram. However, the 22-year-old admitted that he hadn't expected to "break the internet" with the revelation.

"I was sure some people would talk about it, but I didn’t think it would be a break the Internet type of thing. But I’ve always been like, 'OK, if I have a serious girlfriend then posting about it on Instagram isn’t that crazy,'" he added.

Despite her efforts to maintain an air of mystery, Coco Gauff has admitted that eagle-eyed fans on social media had figured out the identity of her boyfriend.

Ben Shelton on rumors about his dating life: "Either gonna be I post about my girlfriend or they post about assuming who my girlfriend is"

During the same interview, Ben Shelton disclosed that his decision to go public regarding his relationship with Trinity Rodman was motivated by his desire to silence the relentless relationship rumors about himself. The American pointed out how the press fueled the speculation about his dating life by cropping other men out of his pictures with women.

"I feel like for the past 6 months, whenever I would get seen with somebody, people would think we were dating. It’s like, no, we’re just friends. Or if I’d hang out in a group of three and it was a guy and a girl, they’d cut the guy out and make it seem like I was on a date. It’s either gonna be I post about my girlfriend or they post about assuming who my girlfriend is," Ben Shelton said.

Shelton was presumably referring to the time he called out the media for cropping Christopher Eubanks out of the photos of their night out with Coco Gauff in Australia earlier this year.

On the tennis front, Ben Shelton is in action at the BMW Open in Munich, competing in both singles and doubles. The 22-year-old is set to face Luciano Darderi in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 and also feature in the doubles quarterfinals with his partner Rohan Bopanna.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff will begin her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix campaign against Ella Seidel in Stuttgart.

