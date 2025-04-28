Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman shows her devotion to American with adorable gesture at Madrid Open

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, `Trinity Rodman, was seen in the American player's corner at the ongoing Madrid Open. The NWSL star was spotted at the third-round clash between Shelton and Jakub Mensik.

The match was a one-sided affair as the 22nd-seeded Czech player secured a dominant 6-1, 6,4 victory. Rodman, who was there supporting her boyfriend, was seen sporting a necklace that has the letter "B" embossed on it and a matching Yurman chain as well, which is often worn by Shelton himself.

Shelton and Rodman made waves in the tennis world when they made their relationship public in mid-March. The couple posted a selfie together on Instagram, announcing themselves to the world.

Rodman made her first appearance in Shelton's matches during the BMW Open in Munich, attending his semifinal clash against Francisco Cerundolo. With his girlfriend in his corner for the first time during a match, Shelton produced a masterclass, winning 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 against the Argentine in a thrilling three-set battle. Since then, Rodman has been regularly spotted during Shelton's matches.

The duo has their playful moments on court, as was seen during Shelton's previous round match against Marinao Navonne in Madrid. During the match, the American showed his dribbling skills with the tennis ball, nodding and smiling towards his girlfriend in the box.

Ben Shelton has had a middling 2025 season so far

In Picture: Ben Shelton (Getty)

Even though he started the year off with a bang by reaching his second Major semifinal at the Australian Open, Ben Shelton has struggled to keep his momentum through the course of the season. Post his run in Melbourne, the American has had multiple opening-round exits in Miami and Monte-Carlo. He did reach the quarterfinal at Indian Wells, losing 4-6, 5-7 to eventual champion Jack Draper.

Shelton turned it around in Munich by reaching only his second clay-court final in his career after the Houston final last year. He won a tough opening match against Borna Gojo, winning in three sets after saving match points. He also secured wins against quality clay-court players like Luciano Darderi and Francisco Cerundolo to reach the final. However, the American could not offer any resistance against Alexander Zverev, losing 2-6, 4-6.

Ben Shelton had a somewhat similar pattern in Madrid as he won a gruelling three-set match against Mariano Navone, but he completely fell flat against Mensik in the next round. This is the second time that the American player has lost to the Czech opponent, having lost against him at the first round of the ASB Classic earlier this year.

