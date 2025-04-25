WATCH: With superstar girlfriend Trinity Rodman watching, Ben Shelton shows off surprise soccer skills at Madrid Open

Ben Shelton showed off his soccer skills as he gave a playful nod to girlfriend Trinity Rodman while she looked on from the stands. The soccer star who plays for the American national team and also represents the Washington Spirit in the NWSL was present during Shelton's Round of 64 match against Argentine Mariano Navone at the Madrid Open.

Rumors about the two dating began in early March through a cryptic TikTok video posted by the couple. They then made their relationship public with posts on social media.

The tennis star showed off his dribbling skills with a ball during his latest match. Broadcaster Tennis TV shared a clip of Shelton showcasing his soccer skills with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

An image of the soccer star being present at the court also surfaced on the internet. Rodman cheered for her boyfriend as he defeated his opponent in a grueling three-set battle to advance to the next round of the tournament.

The American is set to take on Miami Open title winner Jakub Mensik in his Round of 32 match in Madrid on Sunday, April 27.

Trinity Rodman and Ben Shelton on their new relationship

Trinity Rodman opened up about how she feels being in a relationship with tennis star Ben Shelton after recently making their relationship official on social media. During an interview with ESPN, in the midst of discussing her comeback on the USNWT, she said:

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it."

Shelton also commented on their relationship during an interview with US Weekly Magazine recently.

“You gotta make sacrifices sometimes. It’s just the life that we live. The lives that we live right now and for the foreseeable future. I think that you have to have two selfless people in a situation like this, and I think we have that,” he said.

On the tennis side of things, Shelton is focused on putting his hard work to use on the clay surface and end his trophyless run this season. The 22-year-old came close to winning the BMW Open earlier this month, but was beaten by Alexander Zverev in the final.

